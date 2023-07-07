Save Big on SetPower Portable Fridges for Prime Day

News provided by

SetPower USA

07 Jul, 2023, 11:55 ET

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Prime Day is just around the corner. As a company that manufactures and provides high quality portable fridge freezers designed to fit the outdoor lifestyle. SetPower is dedicated to making their innovative and durable refrigerators more accessible to outdoor enthusiasts. SetPower is thrilled to announce exclusive offers on its official website during the Prime Day promotion.

Continue Reading
2023 Prime Day arrives! SetPower is happy to announce the special offer of portable fridges in the Prime Day promotion and sharing the outdoor cheer in summer season.
2023 Prime Day arrives! SetPower is happy to announce the special offer of portable fridges in the Prime Day promotion and sharing the outdoor cheer in summer season.

From July 10th to July 13th, all outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of the Prime Day special promotion, enjoy significant benefits, and gain access to innovative and durable portable fridges designed to enhance outdoor experiences.

PT series

The SetPower PT series fridge is one of the best-sellers. It comes with a dual zone dual temperature control design, which will help users better store their food outdoors. It also has max and min modes, which people can switch between freely. The max mode mainly allows the car fridge to cool down quickly in a short time. When setting max mode, it will consume about 52W of the power consumption per hour, depending on how many foods put in. When people use the min mode, the fridge will only consume less than 38W of the power. So, no worry about the off-grid living.

FC series

The FC series, which can also call it the "Little Giant", is the latest mini fridge released by SetPower in 2023. The original intention of the FC design is to provide lightweight, affordable, and powerful refrigerators. The 15.8Qt and 21Qt capacities can ensure the needs for a short journey while ensuring that the refrigerator can be easily carried. The FC fridge is also designed with a detachable lid, allowing customers to freely adjust the opening direction of the lid and access the food. It will definitely be a game changer!

The highlights of Prime Day

During the event, three fridge styles save 20% off: the RV Series 60Qt RV60D, TC Series 69Qt TC65, and X Series 50Qt battery powered X50.

Additionally, all other series will also enjoy 20% off, including our best-seller, the PT Series, which offers a full range of dual-zone dual-temperature control 12V fridges. Furthermore, the little giant FC Series, with its 15/20 Qt small capacity, provides extra space for the vehicle while offering unlimited convenience during the journey.

SetPower is recognized for its reliable and practical products, earning a positive reputation among outdoor enthusiasts. This Prime Day promotion presents a prime opportunity for customers to experience the benefits of SetPower fridges and elevate their outdoor fun to new heights.

About SetPower

SetPower is a leading provider of high-quality portable fridges designed to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SetPower offers reliable products and ensures a great shopping experience. For more information, visit www.setpowerusa.com.

SOURCE SetPower USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.