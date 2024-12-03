Save Big This Travel Tuesday with Amtrak's Flash Sale

For one day only, Amtrak offers up to 25% off nationwide travel

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak invites travelers to kick off the holidays with incredible savings during its one-day-only Travel Tuesday Flash Sale. Available across Amtrak's expansive National Network, this limited-time offer makes it even more affordable to explore America by rail.

Offer : Enjoy up to 25% off regularly priced Coach fares

: Enjoy up to 25% off regularly priced Coach fares When: The sale is available on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 only

The sale is available on only For Travel: Between Thursday, January 2 and Saturday, March 15, 2025

Between and Type : Coach



: Coach Sample one-way fares:

Baltimore to

New York AS LOW AS

$39

EACH WAY Los Angeles to

Sacramento, California AS LOW AS

$57

EACH WAY Baltimore to

Philadelphia AS LOW AS

$24

EACH WAY Los Angeles to

Seattle AS LOW AS

$95

EACH WAY Boston to

New York AS LOW AS

$42

EACH WAY New York to

Savannah, Georgia AS LOW AS

$84

EACH WAY Boston to

Providence, Rhode Island AS LOW AS

$16

EACH WAY New York to

Washington, D.C. AS LOW AS

$42

EACH WAY Chicago to

Los Angeles AS LOW AS

$123

EACH WAY Oakland, California to

Seattle AS LOW AS

$85

EACH WAY Chicago to

New York AS LOW AS

$76

EACH WAY Philadelphia to

Washington, D.C. AS LOW AS

$28

EACH WAY Dallas to

Los Angeles AS LOW AS

$108

EACH WAY Portland, Oregon to

Seattle AS LOW AS

$21

EACH WAY Lorton, Virginia to

Sanford, Florida* AS LOW AS

$91

EACH WAY Sanford, Florida to

Lorton, Virginia* AS LOW AS

$91

EACH WAY *Plus the cost of your vehicle



Routes: Adirondack, Cascades, Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Corridor, Cardinal, Carolinian/Piedmont, City of New Orleans , Coast Starlight, Crescent, Downeaster, Empire Builder, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Floridian, Heartland Flyer, Hiawatha, Illinois Services, Keystone Service, Lake Shore Limited, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, Pacific Surfliner, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, Texas Eagle , and the Vermonter .

For route specific details , visit Amtrak.com/Train-Routes



, and the . Why Choose Rail? From scenic Long Distance journeys to short regional trips or anything in between, Amtrak offers a comfortable and convenient way to travel. Travelers booking during the sale can take advantage of Amtrak's spacious Coach accommodations, which feature wide reclining seats, ample legroom, no middle seats, and picturesque windows to see some of the best views this country has to offer without being stuck in traffic.



: "This Travel Tuesday, we're thrilled to help travelers make 2025 the year to Retrain Travel, offering savings for everything from visiting loved ones and important business meetings to exploring new destinations or taking a much-needed getaway," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer . "With a focus on comfort and ensuring the journey is just as enjoyable as the destination, we're excited to welcome both new and returning guests looking for a better way to travel." Details: This sale is valid for travel on most Amtrak routes. Availability is limited and blackout dates apply. For full terms and conditions on Amtrak's Travel Tuesday Flash Sale and to make a reservation, visit Amtrak.com/TravelTuesday. Customers can also book using the Amtrak app .

