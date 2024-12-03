Save Big This Travel Tuesday with Amtrak's Flash Sale

For one day only, Amtrak offers up to 25% off nationwide travel

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak invites travelers to kick off the holidays with incredible savings during its one-day-only Travel Tuesday Flash Sale. Available across Amtrak's expansive National Network, this limited-time offer makes it even more affordable to explore America by rail.

  • Offer: Enjoy up to 25% off regularly priced Coach fares
  • When: The sale is available on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 only
  • For Travel: Between Thursday, January 2 and Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Type: Coach
      
  • Sample one-way fares:

Baltimore to 
New York

AS LOW AS
$39
EACH WAY

Los Angeles to 
Sacramento, California

AS LOW AS
$57
EACH WAY

Baltimore to
Philadelphia

AS LOW AS
$24
EACH WAY

Los Angeles to 
Seattle

AS LOW AS
$95
EACH WAY

Boston to 
New York

AS LOW AS
$42
EACH WAY

New York to 
Savannah, Georgia

AS LOW AS
$84
EACH WAY

Boston to 
Providence, Rhode Island

AS LOW AS
$16
EACH WAY

New York to 
Washington, D.C.

AS LOW AS
$42
EACH WAY

Chicago to 
Los Angeles

AS LOW AS
$123
EACH WAY

Oakland, California to 
Seattle

AS LOW AS
$85
EACH WAY

Chicago to 
New York

AS LOW AS
$76
EACH WAY

Philadelphia to 
Washington, D.C.

AS LOW AS
$28
EACH WAY

Dallas to 
Los Angeles

AS LOW AS
$108
EACH WAY

Portland, Oregon to 
Seattle

AS LOW AS
$21
EACH WAY

Lorton, Virginia to 
Sanford, Florida*

AS LOW AS
$91
EACH WAY

Sanford, Florida to 
Lorton, Virginia*

AS LOW AS
$91
EACH WAY

*Plus the cost of your vehicle

  • Routes: Adirondack, Cascades, Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Corridor, Cardinal, Carolinian/Piedmont, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Downeaster, Empire Builder, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Floridian, Heartland Flyer, Hiawatha, Illinois Services, Keystone Service, Lake Shore Limited, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, Pacific Surfliner, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, Texas Eagle, and the Vermonter.
  • Why Choose Rail? From scenic Long Distance journeys to short regional trips or anything in between, Amtrak offers a comfortable and convenient way to travel. Travelers booking during the sale can take advantage of Amtrak's spacious Coach accommodations, which feature wide reclining seats, ample legroom, no middle seats, and picturesque windows to see some of the best views this country has to offer without being stuck in traffic.
     
  • As Heard Here: "This Travel Tuesday, we're thrilled to help travelers make 2025 the year to Retrain Travel, offering savings for everything from visiting loved ones and important business meetings to exploring new destinations or taking a much-needed getaway," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. "With a focus on comfort and ensuring the journey is just as enjoyable as the destination, we're excited to welcome both new and returning guests looking for a better way to travel."
     
  • Details: This sale is valid for travel on most Amtrak routes. Availability is limited and blackout dates apply. For full terms and conditions on Amtrak's Travel Tuesday Flash Sale and to make a reservation, visit Amtrak.com/TravelTuesday. Customers can also book using the Amtrak app.

