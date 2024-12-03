Save Big This Travel Tuesday with Amtrak's Flash Sale
News provided byAmtrak
Dec 03, 2024, 12:19 ET
For one day only, Amtrak offers up to 25% off nationwide travel
WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak invites travelers to kick off the holidays with incredible savings during its one-day-only Travel Tuesday Flash Sale. Available across Amtrak's expansive National Network, this limited-time offer makes it even more affordable to explore America by rail.
- Offer: Enjoy up to 25% off regularly priced Coach fares
- When: The sale is available on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 only
- For Travel: Between Thursday, January 2 and Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Type: Coach
- Sample one-way fares:
|
Baltimore to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Los Angeles to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Baltimore to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Los Angeles to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Boston to
|
AS LOW AS
|
New York to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Boston to
|
AS LOW AS
|
New York to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Chicago to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Oakland, California to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Chicago to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Philadelphia to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Dallas to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Portland, Oregon to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Lorton, Virginia to
|
AS LOW AS
|
Sanford, Florida to
|
AS LOW AS
|
*Plus the cost of your vehicle
- Routes: Adirondack, Cascades, Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Corridor, Cardinal, Carolinian/Piedmont, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Downeaster, Empire Builder, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Floridian, Heartland Flyer, Hiawatha, Illinois Services, Keystone Service, Lake Shore Limited, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, Pacific Surfliner, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, Texas Eagle, and the Vermonter.
- For route specific details, visit Amtrak.com/Train-Routes
- For route specific details, visit Amtrak.com/Train-Routes
- Why Choose Rail? From scenic Long Distance journeys to short regional trips or anything in between, Amtrak offers a comfortable and convenient way to travel. Travelers booking during the sale can take advantage of Amtrak's spacious Coach accommodations, which feature wide reclining seats, ample legroom, no middle seats, and picturesque windows to see some of the best views this country has to offer without being stuck in traffic.
- As Heard Here: "This Travel Tuesday, we're thrilled to help travelers make 2025 the year to Retrain Travel, offering savings for everything from visiting loved ones and important business meetings to exploring new destinations or taking a much-needed getaway," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. "With a focus on comfort and ensuring the journey is just as enjoyable as the destination, we're excited to welcome both new and returning guests looking for a better way to travel."
- Details: This sale is valid for travel on most Amtrak routes. Availability is limited and blackout dates apply. For full terms and conditions on Amtrak's Travel Tuesday Flash Sale and to make a reservation, visit Amtrak.com/TravelTuesday. Customers can also book using the Amtrak app.
SOURCE Amtrak
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article