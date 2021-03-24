Save Big (Up to 25%) on Security Cameras & Join Exciting Egg Hunt at Reolink Easter Sale 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to upgrade your home/business security with some good deals this spring? Reolink, a top smart security solution provider, is ready to run an Easter Sale from March 24 through April 4, with up to 25% discounts on all top-notch security camera & system lineup.

Reolink is offering great security camera and system deals with up to 25% discounts.

Aside from the great discounts, Reolink even sweetens the deal by running an exciting Egg Hunt on its site. Customers are given 3 chances to hunt for the exclusive Easter eggs per day. (Spoiler Alert: Some of the best value Easter eggs include FREE RLC-510A, Lumus camera & extra coupons up to 20%-off!)

Customers may score good security solution deals for homes & businesses here, https://reolink.com/flash-sale.

Take a sneak peek at the sweet deals Reolink is going to offer at its first epic sale in 2021:

RLC-510A - 5MP PoE intelligent IP camera (available at $50.99)

This camera can tell humans & cars from other motion events and thus, deliver more accurate alerts, thanks to its built-in smart detection technology.

RLK8-820D4-A - 8-channel PoE security kit with four 4K cameras & NVR (save up to $55.99)

With stunning 4K image quality day and night & 24/7 smart person/vehicle detection, users can enjoy added peace of mind with fewer false alarms.

E1 Pro - 4MP smart home security camera with pan & tilt (available at $42.49)

With many nice-to-have features, including 355°pan, 50°tilt, and 2-way audio, this indoor camera is one of the best baby/pet monitor options.

Reolink Go - Wire-free solar-powered 4G security camera (up to 26% off)

Featuring a 4G network connection, this battery/solar-powered camera works perfectly in any place where Wi-Fi and power may not reach. Ideal security solutions for remote properties and outdoor activities.

Argus 2E - Best-selling solar security camera without any cables (up to 22% off)

Portable 1080p security camera without the need to run cables; flexible power options with rechargeable battery & solar panel.

Find more top security solution deals here: Reolink Easter Sale 2021 one-stop store

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Address: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808

Related Images

reolink-easter-sale-2021.jpg

Reolink Easter Sale 2021

Reolink is offering great security camera and system deals with up to 25% discounts.

SOURCE Reolink