Save Energy Systems Launches Retrofit-Focused Reseller Program at AHR Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Save Energy Systems today launched its Pro Reseller Program at AHR Expo 2026, enabling HVAC contractors to deliver retrofit-ready smart building intelligence without the complexity, disruption, or vendor lock-in of traditional automation systems.

The company continues to work directly with building owners and facility managers, while the Pro Reseller Program extends its proven platform through HVAC contractors who install and service systems daily.

The platform combines smart diagnostics, AI-driven predictive failure alerts, work order management, and automatic call transcription in a single system designed for existing buildings. The wireless technology adds intelligence to rooftop units and packaged systems already in operation without requiring rip-and-replace projects, rewiring, or proprietary controls.

The system continuously analyzes performance to identify inefficiencies and detect potential failures before they impact occupants. In deployed retrofit environments, the platform has demonstrated energy savings of up to 30 percent, with some 20,000-square-foot light commercial buildings exceeding $8,000 in annual savings.

The non-disruptive retrofit approach also addresses growing compliance pressure from building emissions laws in New York, Boston, Seattle, Denver, and other cities, where performance standards took effect in 2025 with increasingly strict targets through 2030.

Built on a platform in use since 2012 by leading brands nationwide, the program is designed for contractors who want to expand services beyond reactive maintenance. Unlike consumer thermostats or proprietary automation systems, it works across mixed and aging equipment, installs wirelessly with minimal disruption, and scales modularly without vendor lock-in or high upfront costs.

At the center of the platform is SmartPM™, the company's AI-driven predictive maintenance engine that evaluates operating conditions and runtime behavior to surface inefficiencies early and flag potential failures before they escalate. This results in fewer emergencies and more predictable maintenance planning for facility managers, while reducing energy waste and operational risk for building owners.

The platform also includes operational tools designed to help contractors work more efficiently. Technicians can review issues remotely, dispatch the right technician with the correct parts, and automatically document service visits. A mobile app converts voice notes, photos, and video into service reports, while automatic call transcription improves documentation and customer communication.

Through the Pro Reseller Program, contractors retain customer relationships while the company provides the underlying platform, analytics, and technical support. This enables contractors to deliver predictive maintenance and building intelligence without hiring specialized controls teams.

To encourage adoption, Save Energy Systems is offering a limited number of complimentary SES Kits at AHR Expo 2026. The kits include wireless sensors and platform access designed for retrofit deployments and are available to qualified contractors.

"Technicians do not want technology that forces expensive upgrades or changes how they work," said Azard Mahamoon, CEO of Save Energy Systems. "Our platform was built to work with existing systems wirelessly, agnostically, and at a cost that makes sense, putting proven retrofit intelligence and practical operational tools directly into the hands of HVAC professionals."

Save Energy Systems will demonstrate the platform at AHR Expo 2026, Feb. 2 to 6, at Booth C256. Live demonstrations will be available for contractors, service providers, and facility managers.

For more information, visit saveenergysystems.com.

About Save Energy Systems

Save Energy Systems delivers AI-driven energy and facility management systems that help organizations optimize existing infrastructure. Using modular, wireless, and equipment-agnostic technology, the company enables professionals to reduce energy waste, extend asset life, and improve operational performance without disruption. Founded in 2012, its solutions are deployed across existing buildings nationwide.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=19114AHR

