Save Hundreds of Dollars by Lowering Collision Insurance Premiums with Auto Premium Relief

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Premium Relief offers a unique service to Americans searching for a solution to lower their collision insurance premiums on a depreciated vehicle. Available in all 50 states for cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans, Auto Premium Relief researches a client's vehicle and contacts the car insurance company on their behalf to earn a lower premium and find auto insurance relief.

Your vehicle depreciates each year, shouldn't your premium do the same? Stop paying the same auto insurance premium, while your vehicle ages each year.

"I realized insurance was a nationwide issue for Americans, and often questioned that if a car depreciates each year, why don't premiums also decrease to accommodate the change," said John Watts, founder of Auto Premium Relief. "I developed Auto Premium Relief as a program that would help lower car insurance and improve our customer's overall quality of life with auto relief from high payments."

Auto Premium Relief is a free service for those who are looking to decrease their payment and provides the opportunity to refinance the coverage in another five years with certain insurance policies. These services have the potential to help save customers hundreds of dollars on their insurance premiums.

Both at-risk drivers—even those with a DUI on record— and good drivers qualify as these attributes do not affect the depreciation of the vehicle or the likelihood to be accepted for the discounted auto insurance program. With Auto Premium Relief, customers must be 18 years old with a valid driver's license and need auto insurance for at least 12 months and 1 day.

Those interested can apply for this service on Auto Premium Relief's user and mobile-friendly website in four simple steps. First, a person needs to enter their insurance information and review the depreciation calculations. The application includes information about the current insurance company, policy dates, annual collision premium, and the vehicle. Next, the requested insurance letter must be downloaded, or Auto Premium Relief will mail the letter to the customer's insurance company. A copy of the requested letter will then be emailed to the customer while Auto Premium Relief works out the premium details.

To learn more Auto Premium Relief and apply for a lower premium, visit https://autopremiumrelief.com/index.php to fill out an application.

