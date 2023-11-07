Save Mart and Lucky Stores Slash Prices on Turkey and Holiday Meal Essentials Offering Customers Big Savings When It Matters Most

News provided by

The Save Mart Companies

07 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

Stores offer Jennie-O Turkeys at 47 cents per pound with a $25.00 purchase, among other holiday season savings

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save Mart and Lucky stores throughout California and Northern Nevada are delivering the most value on classic holiday menu items. Beating last year's price, Save Mart and Lucky are offering the lowest price on frozen Jennie-O turkeys priced at 47 cents a pound with a purchase of just $25, in addition to big savings on other Thanksgiving meal essentials.

"A recent Nielson IQ report (September 2023) found that 90 percent of consumers have changed how they shop in order to manage expenses with 32 percent saying they are focusing on essentials. During the holidays we make it a priority to deliver value to our customers at a time when they need it most, affording them quality time with friends and family," said Mark Van Buskirk, senior vice president merchandising and marketing at The Save Mart Companies.

Save Mart and Lucky Rewards members can take advantage of big digital savings with a whole basket coupon ($10.00 off a $50.00 purchase) available starting Friday, November 10 on the Save Mart and Lucky apps.  And, beginning November 8 through November 14, shoppers will be able to save 20 percent off all wines, mix and match on six bottles or more.

To save time in the kitchen, customers can pre-order prepared Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners and Ham Dinners, with sides that serve six to eight people. Customers can pre-order meals online and pick up in-store or have meals delivered through Instacart.  A full menu and ordering information can be found on www.savemart.com and www.luckysupermarkets.com.

About The Save Mart Companies
The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California-based grocer, operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

