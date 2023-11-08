Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx Kick Off Annual Friends Feeding Friends Community Holiday Food Drive November 8 - December 31

The Save Mart Companies

Nov. 8, 2023

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies today announced the return of its storewide community food drive aptly named Friends Feeding Friends to support local community food banks and pantries during the holiday season. From Wednesday, November 8 through Sunday, December 31, customers at all Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Western Nevada can donate at check-out.

Friends Feeding Friends in-store display at all Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. Photo courtesy The Save Mart Companies
"So many in the neighborhoods we serve continue to face food insecurity and our Friends Feeding Friends food drive provides our stores and our valued shoppers the opportunity to lend a supportive hand to their neighbors in need this season," said Donovan Ford, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at The Save Mart Companies. 

To make donating simple, customers can choose to purchase a bag of either $15 or $25 filled with grocery essentials and it's then added to the shopper's total grocery bill, and the tax-deductible contribution will be noted on their receipt.

"This holiday season, an average of 500,000 people a month will rely on Second Harvest for food as they feel the pinch of living in one of the most expensive regions in the nation," said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. "We are so grateful to The Save Mart Companies' local stores for supporting our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity, and for helping us ensure they have access to nutritious food during the holidays and all year around." 

For more information, visit www.thesavemartcompanies.com.

About The Save Mart Companies
The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

