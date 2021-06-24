Save Money, Save the Planet! PowerX Now Taking Pre-Orders for Energy-Saving and Carbon-Slashing IoT Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving the planet can be rewarding. PowerX , a climate tech company which can save home owners up to $1,000 per year or more on their utility bills, is now taking pre-orders for the first commercial shipment of PowerX Water Heater, PowerX Electricity and PowerX Water. Orders placed at www.powerx.co for a limited time will be packaged as special Launch Edition models.

The completion of a successful pilot program with several dozen homeowners in the United States saw an average of 15-30 percent savings on water bills and 5-15 percent savings on electric bills, an average of $1,000 per year after eight months of use.

"We have a huge opportunity to save homeowners hundreds of dollars on their utility bills while also drastically reducing their carbon footprint," said Manuel Schönfeld, founder and CEO of PowerX, "If PowerX can reduce every homeowner's utility bill by a very conservative estimate of five percent, that will equate to an annual reduction of 250 megatons of carbon each year." This is equivalent to planting 15 billion trees, according to the EPA.

Frustrated with the inefficiencies he saw working on large government and corporate sustainability initiatives, Schönfeld realized how much carbon dioxide and energy could be saved if our homes were just a bit smarter. Most water heaters, for example, will heat water and fill the tanks even if the homeowner is on vacation and it will never be used. That means electricity, gas and water are all wasted and carbon emitted for no good reason.

PowerX uses smart sensors and AI to give homeowners an unparalleled understanding of their utility consumption, saving hundreds of dollars a year on energy bills, while significantly reducing carbon emissions. The PowerX suite of IoT products are easily scaled, and seamlessly connected to the PowerX Hub using LoRa wireless communication. This allows the sensors to work together to become smarter and learn more about the appliances and usage patterns in the whole home. Utilizing LoRa over traditional WiFi allows PowerX sensors to be incredibly efficient and capable of years of operation before needing the batteries replaced, not to mention that homeowners won't have to make sure there's WiFi coverage in the basement.

The PowerX Suite currently includes the following products:

PowerX Water: This small, non-invasive sensor attaches to a home's water main. Using patented ultrasonic sensors and AI, it monitors the entire home's water usage in real time, and identifies areas of the property or fixtures that are wasting water, provides tailored recommendations, and spots leaks before they become disasters.

This small, non-invasive sensor attaches to a home's water main. Using patented ultrasonic sensors and AI, it monitors the entire home's water usage in real time, and identifies areas of the property or fixtures that are wasting water, provides tailored recommendations, and spots leaks before they become disasters. PowerX Water Heater: a plug-and-play sensor that learns the hot water usage patterns of homes, and optimizes the water heater to heat only as much water as needed when needed – drastically cutting carbon emissions and saving money.

a plug-and-play sensor that learns the hot water usage patterns of homes, and optimizes the water heater to heat only as much water as needed when needed – drastically cutting carbon emissions and saving money. PowerX Electricity: this smart monitoring sensor installs inside the electrical panel and analyzes a home's electricity use. The device gets to know every appliance's electrical signature, analyzes its power draw in real-time and reminds users to turn off/unplug forgotten devices and even alerts them to replace broken ones.

Pricing & Availability

PowerX Water Heater, PowerX Electricity and PowerX Water are individually priced at $199 each; the bundled suite of all three products can be purchased for $399. Accessories including clamps and extra water leak cables are also available. No subscription is required for monitoring and synchronization of devices.

Customers who pre-order PowerX products now should expect to receive shipments by Fall 2021. The company also offers enterprise solutions designed to help large building owners and operators understand and quickly take action against their carbon emissions and high energy and water costs.

For more information about PowerX, including product pricing and availability, please visit the company's website at www.powerx.co , or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Linkedin .

About PowerX

Founded in 2020 by Manuel Schönfeld, PowerX is a Brooklyn, NY-based tech company that has developed a suite of smart energy products that optimize a home's electricity, gas and water usage. PowerX Heat, PowerX Electricity and PowerX Water will save homeowners hundreds of dollars a year and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Review samples for accredited journalists are available.

PR Contact: Joseph Milholland, [email protected]

SOURCE PowerX

Related Links

https://powerx.co/

