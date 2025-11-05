Save More, Earn More: TriStar Perks Launches Unified Business and Payment Platform for Merchants Across All Industries

From payments to operations, TriStar Perks gives merchants the tools to cut costs, boost profits, and manage smarter—all in one place.

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStar Perks is transforming the way U.S. businesses operate with an innovative all-in-one business management and payment processing software platform designed to streamline operations, accelerate payments, and eliminate costly overhead and fees.

Created for businesses of all sizes across multiple industries, TriStar Perks provides industry-specific management tools integrated with secure, cost-effective payment processing. The platform serves a wide range of sectors, including home services, retail, healthcare, automotive, and food and beverage.

"TriStar Perks was developed to simplify how businesses manage entire operations plus process payments with an easy all-in-one software solution," said Chris Kazor, President at TriStar Perks. "Our goal is to help businesses retain 100 percent of profits, reduce transaction fees, and operate with complete transparency."

The software includes a comprehensive suite of management and financial tools, enabling merchants to oversee every aspect of daily business activity in one centralized system. Key capabilities include:

Remotely run a business from home, office or worldwide

Customer invoicing and recurring billing

Employee, sales, and operations management

Customized manager reporting

Free card processing and equipment options

ACH processing and virtual terminal access

Unlimited software features with no hidden fees

TriStar Perks also provides complimentary credit card equipment options, including point-of-sale systems, wireless and mobile card readers, and virtual terminals. Each device supports all major credit and debit cards, ensuring seamless, flexible payment acceptance. Round-the-clock live terminal support ensures uninterrupted service and dependable assistance.

With one of the highest merchant retention rates in the industry, TriStar Perks continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing reliable, results-driven support for businesses nationwide. A well-trained customer service team delivers the tools, insights, and guidance necessary for informed business decisions and sustained growth.

As a trusted partner in merchant services, TriStar Perks enables businesses to manage operations efficiently, process payments securely, and achieve long-term success through scalable, future-ready solutions. Book a demo today and experience the difference.

About TriStar Perks

TriStar Perks is a leading provider of all-in-one business management and payment processing solutions for merchants across the United States. Designed to streamline operations and reduce costs, the platform offers industry-specific tools that integrate business management, payment processing, and reporting into a single, easy-to-use system. Serving a wide range of sectors—including home services, retail, healthcare, automotive, and food and beverage—TriStar Perks helps businesses operate more efficiently, improve profitability, and scale with confidence. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer success, TriStar Perks continues to set new standards for excellence in merchant services.

Learn more at www.tristarperks.com .

SOURCE TriStar Perks