Save More on French Toast School Uniforms During Maryland's Tax-Free Shopping Week

BALTIMORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Maryland's back-to-school tax-free shopping week, French Toast is excited to share savings tips for families gearing up for the new school year. From August 11 to August 17, Maryland families can take advantage of sitewide offers during Maryland's tax-free week, providing even greater savings.

Bundle and Save: Families can save 30% on schoolwear bundles, ensuring their children are dressed in quality uniforms that last all year. Our bundles let you pick your own colors to match your school dress code and include essential tops and bottoms to complete your checklist for the year. Bundles include long and short sleeve polos and school pants in both pull-on and classic styles for girls and boys.

Essential Uniform Items for Kids (Toddlers to Teens): French Toast offers a wide variety of styles and sizes to fit kids of all ages. Our collection includes:

Polos : Long and short sleeve options, versatile for any season.

: Long and short sleeve options, versatile for any season. Shorts : Comfortable and durable, perfect for warmer days.

: Comfortable and durable, perfect for warmer days. Blazers : Smart and stylish, adding a touch of formality.

: Smart and stylish, adding a touch of formality. Oxfords : Classic and versatile, suitable for various school events.

: Classic and versatile, suitable for various school events. Activewear: Designed for movement, keeping kids comfortable during physical activities.

Save with Multipacks: Stock up on your favorite styles with our multipacks and save 30%. Choose from shorts, polos, dress shirts, sweaters and more, all available in convenient packs to ensure your child is ready for every school day.

Visit frenchtoast.com to shop and save on all your school uniform essentials, designed to make school shopping both affordable and stress-free.

About French Toast

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible schoolwear accessible to all kids and all families from all walks of life. We are on a mission to help kids shine, whatever their passion, no matter the dress code, wherever they live or go to school. Since 1985, French Toast has been trusted by thousands of schools nationwide as their uniform provider and is committed to partnering with the communities we serve. For more information, visit frenchtoast.com.

SOURCE French Toast