Save on award-winning Maytag® appliances during May is Maytag Month.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag brand announces the return of its annual promotional event, May is Maytag Month, where consumers can save on award-winning appliances now through the end of May. From dependable duos in the laundry room to powerful performance in the kitchen, shoppers can discover top-rated and highly reviewed appliances offered by Maytag brand.

For those with pets in the home, consider the Maytag® Pet Pro System which was named 'best washer and dryer set for pet owners' by Popular Science . Known for removing 5x more pet hair2, the Pet Pro washer won Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning and Organizing Awards while the washer and dryer each received 'best of 2024' recommendations from Reviewed.com for 'best for pet owners'.

"We are thrilled to have multiple accolades from such trusted authorities in the product review and cleaning spaces," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "We stand behind our hard working appliances and we're proud to have award-winning backing to prove their performance. If you're in need of new appliances, May is the ideal time to purchase and save on the best appliances Maytag has to offer."

Also eligible for this year's promotion is the recently released Maytag® Performance Lineup which includes a large capacity cooling fridge, a range that simmers and sears with precision, a microwave that handles splatters and spills, and a dishwasher with serious cleaning strength, all backed by a 10-year limited part warranty3.

May is Maytag Month runs from April 25-May 31, 2024.

on Maytag® kitchen and laundry appliances Consumers purchasing three select appliances get an additional $200 prepaid card via mail-in rebate or instant rebate4

Maytag® appliances and the May is Maytag Month promotion are available on Maytag.com and at participating Maytag brand retailers. To learn more about May is Maytag Month, visit Maytag.com.

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

1 Offer Valid 4/25/24 - 5/31/24. See store or maytag.com for pricing and offer details. Advertised savings available through maytag.com and participating retailers. Prices May vary. Additional terms and conditions apply. Ⓡ/™Ⓒ 2024 Maytag. All rights reserved.

2 Comparing Normal cycle with Pet Pro Filter and option to cycle using traditional agitator without Pet Pro Filter and option. Results will vary based on fabric and type of pet hair.

3 See product warranty for details.

4 Offer valid 4/25/24-5/31/24. See store for rebate details. Advertised savings available through maytag.com and participating Maytag brand retailers. Prices may vary. Mail in rebate redeemed in the form of a virtual or physical prepaid card. Additional terms and conditions apply. Ⓡ/™Ⓒ 2024 Maytag. All rights reserved

