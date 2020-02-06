Save on Prescriptions with ValpakRx™

ValpakRx is a prescription drug discount card that makes it easy for users to get their medications for less through a nationwide network of healthcare partnerships, including medical professionals and retail outlets. Completely free to use and accepted at over 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, it provides deep discounts to help consumers afford their prescriptions — whether they have insurance or not.

To get started, consumers can visit valpakrx.com or download the ValpakRx app from their favorite app store. Once they're set up, it is easy to search for prescription medications, see which pharmacy has the lowest price or even click on a pharmacy for directions; no sensitive personal information is collected in the process. When they get to the counter, consumers just present their printed-out discount card or digital card on the app and start saving.

Valpak CEO & President Mike Davis had the following to say about the company's latest endeavor: "We're always on the lookout for new ways to save our consumers money on the products they want. With ValpakRx, we're able to offer discounts on products that many not only want, but need. Delivering the lowest prices on prescriptions at local pharmacies helps us serve the health of consumers and communities alike."

ValpakRx is the latest in a line of Valpak products that bring exciting deals to neighborhoods through direct mail, including the iconic Blue Envelope of Savings, and a suite of digital tools. Many who have tested it are surprised to find that the discounted price offered through the ValpakRx card is lower than the one quoted through their insurance provider. In fact, the ValpakRx card will save consumers money 80% of the time they use it, with an average savings of $61 per prescription.

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by 35,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to local business offers and opportunities. Our network of nearly 150 local franchises provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across North America. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 43 states. Valpak's digital products, including valpak.com and Savings.com , reach more than 110 million users. Contact us today to see what Valpak direct marketing can do for your business. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

