Save on Saturday Travel for Two During the Amtrak Companion Fare Sale

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturdays are for new experiences! Ride the rails and save on Saturday travel on Acela and Northeast Regional trains all summer long (and beyond) with Amtrak's Buy One Get One companion fare sale beginning June 24 through August 30. Book day trips, weekend getaways or vacations for two anywhere along the Northeast Corridor (between Virginia Beach and Boston), for travel beginning June 29.

Take a friend, family member or significant other along on a journey to explore some of the most culturally vibrant cities in the Northeast: Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, to name a few. From outdoor experiences, to world-renowned cultural attractions, to the heart of the cities that helped shape American history, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Some of the special prices available for two customers, in either direction, during the sale:

Pairing Cities Price for Two Pairing Cities Price for Two Boston – New York NER-$83 Acela - $125 Charlottesville –

Washington, D.C. NER - $37 Philadelphia -New York NER - $60

Acela - $113 New York -

Providence NER - $71

Acela - $119 New York – Washington,

D.C. NER - $96 Acela - $173 New York - Baltimore NER - $86 Acela - $168 Richmond – New York NER - $103 Washington, D.C. -

Philadelphia NER - $59

Acela - $128 Richmond – Washington,

D.C. NER - $38 Boston - Philadelphia NER - $104

Acela - $174

Amtrak features free Wi-Fi on Northeast Corridor trains, offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

The sale is valid on all Acela and Northeast Regional train service operating between Roanoke or Norfolk, Va. and Boston. This offer is not valid on unreserved service on the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg and Thruway Service.

Use Discount code C222 on Amtrak.com to activate discount. Three-day advanced booking is required. The companion and full fare paying passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. Valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed Prices are as shown and can't be combined with other discount codes.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class on Northeast Regional or First Class on Acela are not permitted. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. This offer is subject to any restrictions and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply. Other restrictions may also apply.

SOURCE Amtrak