Save on summer travel to Chicago during Orbitz Week June 3-10

Hotel: Book any Chicago hotel and earn $50 in Orbucks

Flight: Book any flight to Chicago – arriving and departing from Midway or O'Hare – and earn 5x in Orbucks

Package: Book a flight and hotel package to Chicago and earn $75 in Orbucks

20% Off Chicago Attractions and Activities

Orbitz is also discounting some of the most popular summer activities in the city. Sightsee on a bus or trolley, helicopter flight, architecture boat tour or dinner cruise booked at Orbitz.com. The following tours are 20 percent off during the Orbitz Week sale.

Architecture River Tour from Michigan Ave. 10:00am, 11:45am Architecture River Tour from Navy Pier 10:00am, 11:45am Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley & Double-Decker Bus Tour 48-Hour option Helicopter Flight at Night All options Helicopter Flight Experience 4:20,4:40, 5:50, and 6:10pm Spirit of Chicago Dinner Cruise All options Odyssey Lake Michigan Dinner Cruise All options Odyssey Lake Michigan Fireworks Dinner Cruise All options

The travel site is also sharing its list of trending attractions in Chicago. The fastest growing activities1 at Orbitz.com include:

Adler Planetarium (850% increase) CityPass (200% increase) Bobby's Bike Hike (200% increase) Chicago Observatory (65% increase) Legoland (20% increase) Willis Tower (15% increase)

Eat Out and Earn 10% Back

Members enrolled in the Orbitz Rewards Dining Program earn 5 percent back in Orbucks when they dine at participating restaurants across the U.S. It's free to sign up and travelers collect Orbucks when they register an existing credit card. During Orbitz Week, members will earn 10 percent back on any Chicago restaurant in the program. That includes more than 400 restaurants across the city, including well-known Chicago establishments such as Chicago Diner, Fulton Market Kitchen and 90 Miles Cuban Café.

Logan Square - 90 Miles Cuban Café - BiXi Beer - Chicago Diner – Logan Square River North / Streeterville - Chicago Chop House - Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery - Timothy O'Toole's Bucktown / Wicker Park - Sushi X - Vajra West Loop - Fulton Market Kitchen Citywide - Umami Burger - Nuts on Clark - Rosati's Lincoln Park / Old Town - Prost! - Distilled Chicago - Sapori Trattoria Lakeview / Wrigleyville - The Chicago Diner - Breakfast House

Orbitz has been headquartered in Chicago since 2001. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel proclaimed June 3 as Orbitz Day in 2016 to celebrate the travel company's 15-year anniversary in the city. Orbitz offices are located in the West Loop and the company currently employs more than 600 people. For more information visit Orbitz.com/OrbitzWeek.

About Orbitz.com

Orbitz is a leading travel provider where millions of customers are rewarded when they search for and book hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises, vacation packages and destination activities on Orbitz.com and Orbitz mobile apps. Through the award-winning Orbitz Rewards loyalty program, travelers instantly earn Orbucks on bookings which can be immediately redeemed on 350,000+ hotels worldwide. Members also receive hotel perks and travel benefits the more they book, and earn up to 10 percent back with the Orbitz Reward Visa® Card.

1Based on booking data from 2017 and 2018 at Orbitz.com

Contact:

Mel Dohmen

Senior Brand Manager

press@orbitz.com

SOURCE Orbitz

Related Links

http://www.orbitz.com

