Save on summer travel to Chicago during Orbitz Week June 3-10
May 23, 2019, 13:11 ET
CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking about a trip to the Windy City this summer? June 3 is Orbitz Day in the city of Chicago, and to celebrate the travel company is rewarding all travelers with a full week of savings on flights, hotels, activities and dining in its hometown June 3 through June 10. The deals are good on travel through September 30, just in time to enjoy summer in one of the biggest -- and coldest -- cities in the U.S.
Earn up to $75 in Chicago
Members enrolled in Orbitz Rewards, the travel site's free loyalty program that awards cash back in Orbucks, or travel dollars, on trips booked through the site will receive a big bonus on Chicago flights, hotels and packages during Orbitz Week. There are no exclusions on hotels or flights and bonus Orbucks can be redeemed on future hotel bookings at more than 350,000 properties around the world.
Hotel: Book any Chicago hotel and earn $50 in Orbucks
Flight: Book any flight to Chicago – arriving and departing from Midway or O'Hare – and earn 5x in Orbucks
Package: Book a flight and hotel package to Chicago and earn $75 in Orbucks
20% Off Chicago Attractions and Activities
Orbitz is also discounting some of the most popular summer activities in the city. Sightsee on a bus or trolley, helicopter flight, architecture boat tour or dinner cruise booked at Orbitz.com. The following tours are 20 percent off during the Orbitz Week sale.
|
Architecture River Tour from Michigan Ave.
|
10:00am, 11:45am
|
Architecture River Tour from Navy Pier
|
10:00am, 11:45am
|
Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley & Double-Decker Bus Tour
|
48-Hour option
|
Helicopter Flight at Night
|
All options
|
Helicopter Flight Experience
|
4:20,4:40, 5:50, and 6:10pm
|
Spirit of Chicago Dinner Cruise
|
All options
|
Odyssey Lake Michigan Dinner Cruise
|
All options
|
Odyssey Lake Michigan Fireworks Dinner Cruise
|
All options
The travel site is also sharing its list of trending attractions in Chicago. The fastest growing activities1 at Orbitz.com include:
- Adler Planetarium (850% increase)
- CityPass (200% increase)
- Bobby's Bike Hike (200% increase)
- Chicago Observatory (65% increase)
- Legoland (20% increase)
- Willis Tower (15% increase)
Eat Out and Earn 10% Back
Members enrolled in the Orbitz Rewards Dining Program earn 5 percent back in Orbucks when they dine at participating restaurants across the U.S. It's free to sign up and travelers collect Orbucks when they register an existing credit card. During Orbitz Week, members will earn 10 percent back on any Chicago restaurant in the program. That includes more than 400 restaurants across the city, including well-known Chicago establishments such as Chicago Diner, Fulton Market Kitchen and 90 Miles Cuban Café.
|
Logan Square
|
- 90 Miles Cuban Café
- BiXi Beer
- Chicago Diner – Logan Square
|
River North / Streeterville
|
- Chicago Chop House
- Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery
- Timothy O'Toole's
|
Bucktown / Wicker Park
|
- Sushi X
- Vajra
|
West Loop
|
- Fulton Market Kitchen
|
Citywide
|
- Umami Burger
- Nuts on Clark
- Rosati's
|
Lincoln Park / Old Town
|
- Prost!
- Distilled Chicago
- Sapori Trattoria
|
Lakeview / Wrigleyville
|
- The Chicago Diner
- Breakfast House
Orbitz has been headquartered in Chicago since 2001. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel proclaimed June 3 as Orbitz Day in 2016 to celebrate the travel company's 15-year anniversary in the city. Orbitz offices are located in the West Loop and the company currently employs more than 600 people. For more information visit Orbitz.com/OrbitzWeek.
About Orbitz.com
Orbitz is a leading travel provider where millions of customers are rewarded when they search for and book hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises, vacation packages and destination activities on Orbitz.com and Orbitz mobile apps. Through the award-winning Orbitz Rewards loyalty program, travelers instantly earn Orbucks on bookings which can be immediately redeemed on 350,000+ hotels worldwide. Members also receive hotel perks and travel benefits the more they book, and earn up to 10 percent back with the Orbitz Reward Visa® Card.
1Based on booking data from 2017 and 2018 at Orbitz.com
Contact:
Mel Dohmen
Senior Brand Manager
press@orbitz.com
SOURCE Orbitz
Share this article