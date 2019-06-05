Save on Water & Preserve Beautiful Landscapes with New DIY Product

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners have been wasting water and experienced brown patches of dead grass with sunken sprinklers. Until now, raising a sprinkler head required digging a large hole and hours of labor. SprinklerLift is a new product that quickly elevates sprinklers without the mess. The SprinklerLift extension enables users to raise sprinkler heads in minutes - by simply unscrewing the sprinkler cap, install the riser, align the extension and reinstall.

SprinklerLift

The inventor, John Psfanstiehl, had "Do it Yourself" (D.I.Y.) landowners and professionals in mind when creating SprinklerLift. "After traveling around the world and living in Florida for many years, I saw there was a need to help homeowners find a simple and healthy environmental solution to encourage landscaping to grow," says Psfanstiehl. "SprinklerLift will elevate small to large sprinkler irrigation systems quickly while preserving the land around it."

SprinklerLift is made in the United States and is available through its website, Amazon and through select dealers. For more information, photos, an instructional video or to purchase the product, go to www.sprinklerlift.com or follow SprinklerLift on social media (/SprinklerLift). To schedule an interview or receive the product for review, please contact Stacey Dillon at 215809@email4pr.com or 480-225-4809.

SOURCE SprinklerLift

Related Links

https://www.sprinklerlift.com

