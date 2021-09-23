Save Our Allies Will Support Afghan Allies at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin

Save Our Allies in need of volunteers and additional Amazon Wish List items for Afghans resettling in the U.S. Tweet this

During Phase 1 of its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, Save Our Allies' Task Force 6:8 successfully evacuated over 12,000 individuals, including Americans, Afghans, interpreters, widows, orphans, and Christians. Evacuation efforts continue with Save our Allies partnering with other NGO groups to provide safe houses, overland evacuation, and other paths in concert with United States Government Agencies.

Save Our Allies is now in Phase 2, Operation New Hope. Phase 2 is focused on resettlement efforts for Afghan Allies and their families. SOA is working with the U.S. and foreign governments to ensure that each of our evacuees is treated humanely, with dignity and all the proper care to ensure a smooth transition to their new home so that they might find new hope and a new beginning.

"Our work to resettle Afghans in the United States also gives our Veterans a chance to give back to those who fought alongside them in Afghanistan," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. "Veterans helping provide relief to Afghans in need is a frontline protective factor with suicide prevention, creating a healthy way to engage. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring Veteran volunteers together to give back to our new Afghan neighbors."

"With all that our Afghan Allies have been through to get to the U.S., we must make sure they are safe and getting the care they need as they resettle their lives in America," said Nick Palmisciano, Vice President of Save Our Allies, "We are grateful to partner with agencies and other NGOs to assist in this humanitarian effort and appreciate the volunteers who signed up to help welcome Afghans into our communities in the U.S."

To learn more about the work of the Save Our Allies, click here.

Save Our Allies Background:

Save Our Allies is dedicated to saving our Afghan Allies who served side-by-side with U.S. Armed Forces and working to ensure our Veterans are getting the care needed after bravely serving our nation.

Follow Save Our Allies: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Independence Fund:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund is committed to empowering our nation's catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. We are dedicated to improving the lives of both our Veterans and their families. Through our Mobility, Caregiver, Advocacy, Casework, Operation RESILIENCY, [email protected] and Family programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their Caregivers.

Follow The Independence Fund: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Mighty Oaks Foundation:

Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our Nation's Warriors dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress (PTS) offered at no cost to our Nation's Warriors, including travel at beautiful ranches across the US.

Follow Mighty Oaks Foundation: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Media Contact:

Sarah Verardo, CEO, The Independence Fund

[email protected]

(704) 430-6590

SOURCE Save Our Allies