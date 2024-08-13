Save Our Mascots Launches New Campus Initiative to Protect Endangered Wildlife

Saving Wildlife One Mascot at a Time

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Save Our Mascots, a student led, pioneering conservation organization, proudly announces its latest initiative aimed at protecting endangered wildlife inspired by school mascots. By partnering with schools, Save Our Mascots transforms mascot pride into a powerful force for wildlife conservation.

From Team Spirit to Conservation

Save Our Mascots announces its latest initiative aimed at protecting endangered wildlife inspired by school mascots. Post this

The initiative engages campuses nationwide to raise awareness and funds through social media campaigns, direct donations, and the innovative Round-Up program. Schools can join the program, igniting campus-wide conservation efforts and helping ensure that beloved mascots can thrive in the wild.

Mission Statement

Schools have adopted animals as their Mascots for generations to represent their best ideals and traits. Sadly, many of these Mascots are vulnerable, threatened, endangered or near extinction. In order to rescue, perpetuate, and ensure their survival, we seek to enable schools to raise money through our website to connect, through fundraising and direct donations, with charities and social causes that will make certain that their Mascots endure. If we don't Save our Mascots, we lose the best part of us.

Key Features of the Initiative:

Social Media Ambassador Program: Students and supporters are encouraged to use the hashtag #SAVEOURMASCOTS on social media to spread awareness.

Students and supporters are encouraged to use the hashtag #SAVEOURMASCOTS on social media to spread awareness. Round-Up Donations: On-campus vendors can participate by rounding up sales and donating the proceeds to conservation efforts.

On-campus vendors can participate by rounding up sales and donating the proceeds to conservation efforts. School Mascots Wall of Fame: Schools can join the Wall of Fame, showcasing their commitment to saving endangered mascots.

About the Founder:

Save Our Mascots was founded by Jade Eisenberg of Milken Community School, class of 2025 (Go Wildcats!), a passionate student dedicated to protecting endangered species. Inspired during her travels and passion for nature, Jade saw the opportunity to connect mascot enthusiasm and community spirit with the urgent need for animal conservation. This vision led her to establish Save Our Mascots, an initiative dedicated to protecting endangered species globally by encouraging schools to engage in preservation efforts. Jade's innovative approach aims to transform admiration for mascots into impactful community activities.

Quotes:

"We believe in empowering Generation Z to stand up for wildlife conservation. Our mascots symbolize more than school spirit; they represent a call to action for preserving our planet's biodiversity," said Jade Eisenberg, Founder of Save Our Mascots.

Join the Movement

Save Our Mascots invites schools, businesses, and individuals to join this vital cause. By transforming symbols of school pride into guardians of wildlife, we can lead the charge for a sustainable future.

For more information and to get involved, visit Save Our Mascots .

About Save Our Mascots: Save Our Mascots is dedicated to uniting students, schools, and communities in the fight to save endangered wildlife. Through partnerships, social media, and campus initiatives, we aim to turn school pride into powerful conservation efforts.

Contact Information

Save Our Mascots

Email: [email protected]

Website: Save Our Mascots

Address: 4408 Murietta Avenue, #14, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Phone: (833) 436-0479

SOURCE Save Our Mascots