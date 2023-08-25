Save Our Water and bewaterwise.com Join Angel City Football Club to Encourage Fans to Save Water

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Save Our Water Campaign and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are partnering with Angel City Football Club this Sunday at BMO Stadium to offer fans resources on how to use water more efficiently inside and outside their homes.

"Save Our Water is proud to partner with Angel City and Metropolitan's bewaterwise.com campaign. This collaboration has been a great way for us to talk with residents about adopting a new mindset for conserving water every day, especially outdoors," said Secretary Wade Crowfoot of the California Natural Resources Agency.

Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil acknowledged the connection Angel City has fostered with local communities, noting that Angel City Captain Ali Riley and teammate Jasmyne Spencer are spreading water-saving messages on Metropolitan's social media channels.

"Angel City and its players have shown leadership in water conservation and sustainability," Hagekhalil said. "This partnership is a great way to showcase how every drop of water counts toward our future."

With up to 60% of household water used outdoors for watering, both Save Our Water and bewaterwise.com offer water-saving tips and resources to make changes big and small in how the public uses water every day. Metropolitan also offers Southern Californians rebates to purchase water-efficient devices such as smart sprinkler controllers and rain barrels and to replace lawns with vibrant California Friendly® and sustainable native plant gardens. In addition, bewaterwise.com features gardening guides and resources to help residents and businesses to make the change.

At the Angel City Fan Fest, a pre-game tailgate experience near BMO stadium in Exposition Park, attendees can enjoy food trucks, games and live music. Fans can also visit the bewaterwise.com and Save Our Water booth for conservation-related giveaways and to learn more about making water conservation a way of life.

Secretary Crowfoot will join Hagekhalil and Metropolitan Board Vice Chair Nancy Sutley during pregame festivities on the pitch during this Sunday's Angel City match. The match will prove to be an exciting opportunity for fans as Angel City faces rival OL Reign in their third matchup of the year.

For more information, visit saveourwater.com and bewaterwise.com.

ABOUT SAVE OUR WATER

Save Our Water is California's statewide water conservation program. Co-managed by the Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications and the Department of Water Resources, the program's goal is to make water conservation a California way of life. Save our Water teaches Californians how to use water more efficiently inside and outside their homes and how to transform their yards into water-wise landscapes. Through partnerships with local water agencies and community-based organizations, and social media, earned media, and event sponsorships, Save Our Water is helping people conserve water, rain or shine.

Find all the ways to conserve water at saveourwater.com , or follow @saveourwater on Twitter and Instagram and @SaveOurWaterCA on Facebook. For Spanish, follow @cuidemosnuestraaguaca on Instagram and @CuidemosNuestraAgua on Facebook.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provides water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), a member of the National Women's Soccer League, has entered its second season at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Angela Hucles Mangano serves as the team's General Manager. Becki Tweed serves as interim Head Coach.

Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity. Season tickets for the 2023 season are sold out. If interested in single game or group tickets, please visit https://angelcity.com/tickets.

