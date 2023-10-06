Save Our Wild Horses Coalition to Hold Lobby Day on Capitol Hill

News provided by

Save Our Wild Horses Coalition

06 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates for the protection and preservation of America's iconic wild horses and burros will convene in the nation's capital for the Save Our Wild Horses Lobby Day on October 11-12, 2023. This two-day event, organized by the Save Our Wild Horses Coalition, will bring together horse enthusiasts, conservationists, and concerned citizens from across the country to advocate for the humane treatment and sustainable management of these majestic animals.

Wild horses and burros hold a special place in the hearts of many Americans, symbolizing freedom and the spirit of the untamed West. However, these herds face numerous challenges, including habitat loss, threats from special interests and probably most concerning…the helicopter roundups by the federal government. The Save Our Wild Horses Lobby Day aims to raise awareness about these issues and urge lawmakers to take meaningful action. Lobby Day will give advocates the opportunity to meet with their lawmakers and urge them to support legislation that would protect wild horses and burros.

"We are calling on Congress to take action to save America's wild horses," said Linda Greaves, the organizer for the Save Our Wild Horses Coalition. "Our wild horses and burros are living treasures that deserve our protection and care. This Lobby Day is a unique opportunity for concerned citizens to come together and make their voices heard in the halls of power. We are dedicated to advocating for policies that ensure the well-being and preservation of these magnificent animals."

  • The event will take place on October 11-12 at the offices of members of Congress in both the House of Representatives and the Senate at the Capitol complex.
  • There will be a variety of events and activities throughout the day, including educational sessions and opportunities to meet with lawmakers.
  • Experts will be available for media interviews.

For more information, please visit: WildHorseEducation.org

SOURCE Save Our Wild Horses Coalition

