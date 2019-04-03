Save the Cat!® Launches Innovative Software for All Writers

"We've taken the Save the Cat! language and methodology, first introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder and later adapted by novelist Jessica Brody, to build a software experience that works for all storytellers. We've developed a whole new suite of features for screenwriters and, for the first time, designed a set of specific tools for TV writers and novelists to organize their stories!" adds Kolinsky

"We know how important it is for every writer to organize and structure their story," says lead software engineer, Bob McFarlane. "So, we embedded new organizational technology called Track IQ for writers to easily keep track of their Characters, Objects and Locations. We've also made the user experience to plot and board their stories as seamless as possible, including the ability to map character and story arcs over a series of films, TV seasons and novels, making Save the Cat! Story Structure Software the most productive and helpful software to hit the market!"

About Save the Cat!

Save the Cat!® is the best-selling story methodology introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder in 2005 with his first book, Save the Cat! The Last Screenwriting Book You'll Ever Need. Snyder's acclaimed ideas, methods and software have provided thousands of writers with the resources they need to develop their screenplays and novels. In 2018, Save the Cat! Writes A Novel: The Last Novel Writing Book You'll Ever Need by Jessica Brody became an instant best-seller.

