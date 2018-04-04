Save the Children Announces U.S. Press Fellowship Opportunity

Rural child poverty in the United States is a subject rarely discussed in today's national conversation, even though it affects millions of children. This fellowship will support journalists looking to cover rural child poverty on national, regional, state, and local levels.

In conjunction with International Children's Day, Save the Children will release its 2018 End of Childhood Report on June 1. In its second year, the report examines leading factors that force childhoods to be cut short in the U.S. and around the world, namely: poverty, conflict, and discrimination against girls. Journalists accepted into this fellowship will have embargoed access to the report's findings, as well as access to its researchers and subject matter experts.

Save the Children began working in the United States in 1932, serving Appalachia's children and families hardest-hit by the Great Depression. Today, the nonprofit organization implements programs in America's most remote and vulnerable communities, working to narrow the education gap for children living in rural poverty, giving them the best chance for success in school and life.

The fellowship is open to reporters from U.S.-based outlets who are interested in inequality, poverty, education, health, and socioeconomic disparity.

Journalists interested in applying for this fellowship opportunity should complete the application by clicking here. Application deadline: April 16, 2018. For more information, please contact Negin Janati at njanati@savechildren.org.

