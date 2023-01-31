STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Markets Day on November 28, 2023 will be held in Tampere, Finland, at one of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions' largest sites. The event will commence with a casual dinner the night before, on November 27.

The agenda will include presentations by CEO, CFO, business area management as well as a site tour.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to get an update on Sandvik's strategy and key achievements.

More information and link to registration will be communicated in due course.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3706390/1817159.pdf Save the date - Sandvik Capital Markets Day November 28, 2023

