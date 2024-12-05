Save the date - Skanska Capital Markets Day, November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invites investors, analysts and financial media to its Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA.
Registration will be available closer to the event. Agenda and more detailed information about the event will be posted on www.group.skanska.com/investors.
Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications
Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
