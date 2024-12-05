Save the date - Skanska Capital Markets Day, November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invites investors, analysts and financial media to its Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA.

Registration will be available closer to the event. Agenda and more detailed information about the event will be posted on www.group.skanska.com/investors.

We are looking forward to seeing you in November 2025 in Seattle, USA.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

