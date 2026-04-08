Save the Date: 13th Annual National Forklift Safety Day To Be In-Person and Hybrid Event

June 9, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Truck Association's thirteenth annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 9, at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event will be in-person, with a virtual attendance option. The event serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training and the need for daily equipment checks.

The 13th annual National Forklift Safety Day, on June 9, 2026, serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training and the need for daily equipment checks.

Open to all, National Forklift Safety Day 2026 will continue the successful format established in previous years, featuring presentations from government representatives, safety experts and industry leaders. This consistent approach ensures a valuable forum for sharing insights, reinforcing best practices and advancing our collective commitment to forklift safety.

"ITA is proud to host the thirteenth National Forklift Safety Day and to reaffirm our industry's commitment to safety," said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. "As our industry continues to evolve, the importance of comprehensive forklift operator training and a strong safety culture has never been greater. National Forklift Safety Day serves as an important reminder — and a call to action — to keep safety at the forefront of our operations every day, year after year."

National Forklift Safety Day in-person and virtual registration is available on ITA's website at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day, and virtual registration is also available here: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=1078702148779372.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit www.indtrk.org.

SOURCE Industrial Truck Association