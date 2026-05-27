Expert Lineup Revealed for National Forklift Safety Day

Thirteenth annual in-person and hybrid event to be held June 9, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Truck Association's (ITA) 13th annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event will feature both an in-person program and a virtual attendance option. National Forklift Safety Day serves as a critical annual platform for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of material handling equipment, the vital importance of rigorous operator training, and the necessity of daily equipment inspections.

ITA has announced the lineup of speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2026, including:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association

Jim Mozer, ITA Chairman of the Board and Senior Vice President, Crown Equipment Corporation

David Keeling, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Carl Modesette, Director – Americas Design Center, Logisnext Americas Inc.

Bill Sims, President, The Bill Sims Company, Beyond Zero Injuries

National Forklift Safety Day is free of charge and open to anyone interested in advancing workplace safety.

The 2026 event will continue the successful format established in previous years, featuring presentations from government regulators, safety experts and material handling industry leaders. This consistent approach ensures a high-value forum for sharing fresh insights, reinforcing regulatory compliance and advancing a collective, nationwide commitment to incident-free workplaces.

"As the material handling landscape rapidly adopts new technologies and automated solutions, the human element remains our most critical asset," said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. "Hosting the 13th annual National Forklift Safety Day allows our industry to realign on the fundamentals: comprehensive operator education and proactive daily equipment checks. Safety cannot be a secondary priority; it must be incorporated directly into the culture of every warehouse, manufacturing floor and distribution center across the country."

National Forklift Safety Day in-person and virtual registration is available on ITA's website at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day and virtual registration also available here: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=1078702148779372.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit www.indtrk.org.

SOURCE Industrial Truck Association