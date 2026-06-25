Successful Conclusion to National Forklift Safety Day 2026 Hosted at the National Press Club and Streamed Live Worldwide

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) successfully hosted the 13th Annual National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The event, held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and streamed live worldwide, drew over 450 participants from across the United States and around the globe, underscoring the industry's ongoing commitment to forklift safety and operator training.

The 13th annual National Forklift Safety Day, held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and streamed live worldwide, drew over 450 participants from across the United States and around the globe, underscoring the industry’s ongoing commitment to forklift safety and operator training.

This year's National Forklift Safety Day featured an outstanding lineup of industry and government leaders who addressed critical issues impacting workplace safety, including building strong safety cultures, integrating safety-enhancing technologies, and advancing strategies to improve human and organizational performance.

Speakers included:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association

Jim Mozer, ITA Chairman of the Board and Senior Vice President, Crown Equipment Corporation

David Keeling, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Carl Modesette, Director, Americas Design Center, Logisnext Americas Inc.

Bill Sims, President, The Bill Sims Company, Beyond Zero Injuries

"National Forklift Safety Day showcased how our industry continues to raise awareness on safety by fostering collaboration and prioritizing operator training," said Jim Mozer, ITA Chairman of the Board and Senior Vice President of Crown Equipment Corporation. "The tremendous participation we saw — both in person and online — reinforces that safety remains a top priority across our industry. Together, we can continue to make meaningful progress toward safer workplaces."

The continued success of National Forklift Safety Day reflects the dedication of manufacturers, dealers, customers, operators and regulators working together to promote the safe use of powered industrial trucks.

"National Forklift Safety Day has become an important platform for bringing together industry and government leaders to advance workplace safety," said Brian Feehan, President of ITA. "We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response to this year's event and grateful for the broad participation from across the material handling community. As our industry continues to evolve, the need for comprehensive operator training and a strong safety culture has never been greater. ITA remains committed to leading these efforts and ensuring that safety is a year-round priority."

Since its inception, National Forklift Safety Day has served as a critical forum for promoting best practices and increasing awareness of the importance of operator training and the safe operation of powered industrial trucks in workplaces across North America.

A recording of the webcast and presentation materials from National Forklift Safety Day 2026 is now available on the Industrial Truck Association's website at www.indtrk.org. The 14th Annual National Forklift Safety Day will be held on June 8, 2027.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization representing industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The association also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides forums for learning and networking. For more information, visit www.indtrk.org.

SOURCE Industrial Truck Association