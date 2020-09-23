Save the date
Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day will be held November 25
Alfa Laval
Sep 23, 2020, 04:12 ET
LUND, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 2020 will be digital. It will start at 14:00 CET and end latest 16.00 CET. More information will come regarding registration.
