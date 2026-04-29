Save the Date: Evan Spiegel to Headline Augmented World Expo on June 16, 2026

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel will again headline Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2026 with a keynote address titled "Making Computing More Human," on Tuesday, June 16 from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. PT on AWE's Main Stage in Long Beach, California and will be livestreamed at experience.snap.com/awe-2026. The keynote will take place immediately following opening remarks from AWE co-founder and CEO, Ori Inbar.

Throughout AWE, Specs Inc. will celebrate the innovation and creativity of the developer community, unveil new tools for building the next generation of computing, and demonstrate the latest advancements across the Specs platform. Additional Specs Inc. sessions will be added to the AWE conference agenda over the coming weeks.

This year AWE will boast more than 250 exhibitors, 5,000 attendees and 400 speakers. "This event is trending to be one of the most consequential events in our 17-year history," explained Inbar. "Evan's talk is entitled "Making Computing More Human", which aligns perfectly with our theme this year, 'I, Spatial: Humans empowered with Spatial AI'. We're honored to have Snap and Evan leading the charge for innovation at AWE once again."

Register to watch the keynote livestream at experience.snap.com/awe-2026 or learn more about attending AWE in person at awexr.com/usa-2026.

Media passes are available now to both journalists and creators for AWE 2026 - get one here: https://www.awexr.com/media.

Tickets to AWE 2026 are on sale now with a special, limited time Early Bird discount at https://events.awexr.com/usa-2026.

About AWE

Since 2010, AWE has been the world's #1 XR and AI community, helping connect, educate, and enable commercial growth and market adoption across the ecosystem. The organization supports the industry through major events in the USA, Europe, and Asia, the prestigious Auggie Awards, global educational programs, and local meetups in over 30 cities.

AWE events feature the latest in personal AI, physical AI, and robotics, alongside the full spatial spectrum from AI smartglasses to Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Virtual Reality (VR). The programming covers Fortune 500 case studies, digital twins, reality capture, XR gaming, location-based entertainment, immersive video, a narrative art festival, and the latest academic research.

The community brings together a diverse audience of top platforms, solution providers, enterprises, and governments. AWE also serves as a central hub for startups, investors, builders, developers, manufacturers, gaming studios, artists, academia, and global media.

The 2026 theme, "I, Spatial – Humans Empowered by Spatial AI," offers a human-centric alternative to giving unchecked responsibility to AI. It serves as a call to action to restore human agency in an AI world and a commitment to building a future that is responsible, ethical, and equitable. AWE remains dedicated to its mission: Advance XR to Advance Humanity. For this year's event AWE expects more than 250 exhibitors, 5,000 attendees and 400 speakers.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

The Company operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Augmented World Expo