Save The Date For The Coolest Tech Gathering In The Baltics, TCE Spring Edition and The Baltic and Nordic Tech Awards

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PICANTE Media and Events is proud to present TECH Conference Europe Spring Edition which will take place in Tallinn on the 5th of May at Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia.

The yearly series of TECH Conference Europe Spring Edition aims to tour the Baltic region and bring together genuine world-class experts, decision-makers, and way seers from the worlds of Mobility, Fashiontech, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Edtech, Medtech, government, security, and compliance, and technology. The conference will discuss how innovation is being implemented and invented in order to make our world a better place.

"Over the past 2 years we have successfully implemented a platform for learning and networking in the region via MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit and now planning to expand further into more verticals. Our goals are to help companies connect with the right partners in order to further develop their offering/products in the ever-growing business community of the Baltic and Nordic regions. There are many opportunities in mobility, fintech, blockchain, edtech, and several other industries which haven't yet been fully researched and implemented," stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at PICANTE Media and Events.

Considering that the main focus of the conference is on the Baltic and Nordic region, the organizers have invited Jovita Gabnienė (Attorney at Law, Head of Litigation & Investigations Team at Ellex Valiunas) as the Ambassador of the conference.

While accepting the invitation, Jovita commented: "Throughout the last few years Picante team has demonstrated the impeccable quality while organizing deeply specialized conferences. It is an honor for me to take the Ambassador's role for the series of TECH Conference Europe starting from the very beginning – first spring edition in Tallinn. Baltics is a leading tech region that still has an enormous potential for both established and growing businesses. The value of the deep dialog among visioneers, developers, regulators, and scientists is proven by many success stories. I invite all believers in conscious innovation to join the community of leading peers, celebrate thrilling achievements and discuss the opportunities. Tallinn is cozy and welcoming. Especially in spring!"

The provisional agenda of the conference includes the following main topics:

The Near Future Of Mobility

FashionTech – Shaping The Future Of The Fashion Industry

Age Of Privacy And CyberSecurity

Edtech In The Baltics (Erasmus+, E-Learning)

Baltic Fintech Industry – The Most Innovative Region Within The European Union

Welcome To The Crypto Paradise – Why The Baltic States Are At The Forefront Of The Blockchain Industry In The EU

The Current State Of The "Ai In The Nordic-Baltic Region" Policy

MedTech in Europe

The already confirmed speakers Vytautas Kubilius (Country Manager - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania at Google), Karim Coppola (Founder and Creative Director at VISORE LAB), Marek Kopanicky (Consultant at Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency), Jaka Repanšek (Media and TECH Law Expert), Magith Noohukhan (Customer Engagement Evangelist at Braze), representatives of Shotl, Bolt, EasyMile and more. More speakers will be revealed in the coming months, while the promise of the organizers is the host a conference that includes a plethora of quality content.

And to top all the talks, discussions and networking opportunities, the organizers are also launching a yearly awards ceremony which has aim to reward the Baltic and Nordic Tech companies for their achievements in the region. The categories for the Baltic Tech Awards (BTech Awards) and the Nordic Tech Awards (NTech Awards) are the following:

AI: Best Technical Implementation

AI: Best Startup

AI: Rising Star

AI: Company of the Year

Blockchain: Best Technical Implementation

Blockchain: Best Startup

Blockchain: Rising Star

Blockchain: Company of the Year

Fintech: Best Technical Implementation

Fintech: Best Startup

Fintech: Rising Star

Fintech: Company of the Year

+125 delegates will have the opportunity to attend the boutique-style event for a full day of learning and networking with endless prospecting opportunities in Tallinn, the 1,000-year-old city that has a modern vibe.

PICANTE Tech Conference Europe provides an excellent ecosystem of networking and learning opportunities without interruptions with emphasis on comfort and communication. After learning from genuine world-class experts and way seers, meeting achievers shaping the B2B ecosystem, all attendees will get the chance to grab a drink and relax while networking at the evening social gathering.

Starting from 2020 the conference will include two editions, the Spring Edition which focuses on the Baltic and Nordic region and the Autumn Edition (2 October 2020 – Prague) which focuses on the CEE region.

