Save the Date for the Vectorworks Design Summit in April 2020

COLUMBIA, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for April 22 to April 24, 2020 because global design and BIM software solutions provider Vectorworks, Inc. will host the Vectorworks Design Summit in San Diego, California at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. Design professionals, educators and students in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries are welcome at the fifth event that will offer industry workshops, product training for all levels of expertise, inspiring keynotes, networking opportunities and a customer appreciation party.

"The Summit will be held on the West Coast, and it will not only offer the ultimate training experience, but a getaway from the routine of everyday life," said Tara Grant, director of channel operations at Vectorworks. "We hope professionals take time out of their busy schedules to broaden their design expertise, and network with fellow Vectorworks enthusiasts while relaxing and enjoying all that the beautiful Omni La Costa Resort & Spa — one of the world's top resorts — has to offer."

The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is home to the Chopra Center's total mind-body healing retreat, offers golf courses with history of PGA Tour events, eight pools, tennis courts and an athletic center with fitness classes. Located nearby in downtown San Diego, the home to the Padres baseball team, Petco Park was designed by last year's keynote speaker Antoine Predock, architect at Antoine Predock Architect.

"My favorite part of the Design Summit is just getting to learn all the different ways people use Vectorworks and the different things I can do, whether it's in my industry as entertainment or different industries," said Kaitlin Hill, who attended last year's event. "Also, it's great meeting the other people in the industry and just making those connections."

Become a Speaker/Trainer

The call for speakers and trainers at the Vectorworks Design Summit is open. Presentations must be one or two hours and share best practices, tips or techniques that streamline workflows and empower designers to create innovative design solutions.

In addition to completing a short application, candidates who have not spoken at a past Design Summit must include a short video demonstrating their presentation skills. Proposals are due July 12, 2019, and those chosen will be notified by phone or email by August 2, 2019.

Those chosen to be speakers will receive free conference registration and travel to the conference as a thank you.

Become an Exhibitor/Sponsor

Additionally, Vectorworks hardware, industry and product partners can showcase their products and services to attendees by becoming an exhibitor/sponsor at the Summit.

For the latest information regarding the Design Summit, bookmark vectorworks.net/design-summit and follow #VectorworksDesignSummit.

Press can register for free by emailing Vectorworks Senior Media Relations Manager Lauren Meyer at lmeyer@vectorworks.net.

