Save the date for the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day on June 22, 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group will hold a Capital Markets Day on June 22, 2022. During the day, executive management will outline the Group's strategic direction, which is built on the pillars Perform and Transform. Focus will be on the transformation journey towards more sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.

The event is planned to be held on-site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Volvo Group follows the recommendations outlined by Swedish health authorities and is ready to run the event as a pure digital event if the covid-19 situation would require so.

Invitation will be sent out closer to the event.

February 22, 2022

