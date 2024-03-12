GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group will hold a Capital Markets Day at Volvo Trucks' operations in Dublin, Virginia, USA on November 14, 2024.

During the day, executive management will outline the Group's strategic direction, which is built on the pillars Perform and Transform. Focus will be on the transformation journey towards more sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. There will also be a factory tour and a display of the North American product offering, including the all-new Volvo VNL truck.

An invitation will be sent out closer to the event.

March 12, 2024

For further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 7229

Johan Bartler, Volvo Group Investor Relations, +46 73 902 2193

[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/save-the-date-for-the-volvo-group-capital-markets-day-on-november-14--2024,c3944368

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3944368/2663316.pdf Save the date for the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day on November 14 2024 https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/volvogroup-1860x1050,c3277368 VolvoGroup 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo