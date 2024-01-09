Save the date: Kamux organizes a Capital Markets Day on March 20, 2024

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 9.1.2024 at 16:00

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux will organize a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, other representatives of the capital markets and media on March 20, 2024. The event will be held in English in Vantaa, Finland, and it will be possible to follow the event via a live webcast.

At the event, Kamux's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and other members of the Group Management Team will present the company's updated strategy and financial targets for 2024-2026.

An invitation with a detailed agenda and registration information will be published closer to the event.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

