Save The Date: Koppers To Host Investor Day on September 13, 2021

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds announced today that it will be hosting an Investor Day beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, Monday, September 13, 2021.

The event will take place at a venue to be determined in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, contingent on health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and will also be available virtually. Information on registering for in-person or virtual attendance will be provided at a future date.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.koppers.com at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

For Information: Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer

412 227 2231

[email protected]

