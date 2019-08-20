Save the date: NeuroVive to host Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on 9 October, 2019

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP) (OTCQX: NEVPF) today announced that the company will host a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on 9 October, 2019, for investors, analysts and media.

Presentations will be made by members of NeuroVive's management and board as well as by external authorities in genetic mitochondrial diseases. The program includes an overview of the company's operations and strategy with deeper descriptions of the key projects, the company's external collaborations and the regulatory path towards market approval. Furthermore, an overview is made of the commercial potential of the projects as well as the progress of business development work.

The day will start with registration from 1:30 p.m. CEST. The program starts at 2:00 p.m. CEST and ends with refreshments and mingle at 5:00 p.m. CEST. The event will take place at Wallenbergssalen, IVA Konferenscenter, Grev Turegatan 16, in Stockholm.

The event will be held in English and will be webcasted. A replay will be available on NeuroVive's website after the event. Further details will follow shortly.

If you wish to register already now, please send an email to anmalan@neurovive.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 1:00 p.m. CEST on 20 August 2019.

For more information please contact:

Catharina Johansson

CFO, IR & Communications

+46(0)46-275-62-21

ir@neurovive.com

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Medicon Village

SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46(0)46-275-62-20 (switchboard)

info@neurovive.com

www.neurovive.com

For news subscription, please visit http://www.neurovive.com/press-releases/subscription-page/

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury is another clinical phase project. The R&D portfolio also consists of projects for mitochondrial myopathy, NASH and cancer. NeuroVive's ambition is to take drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For projects for common indications the goal is out-licensing in preclinical phase. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neurovive-pharmaceutical/r/save-the-date--neurovive-to-host-capital-markets-day-in-stockholm-on-9-october--2019,c2882789

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6574/2882789/1091179.pdf Save the date: NeuroVive to host Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on 9 October, 2019

SOURCE NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

Related Links

http://www.neurovive.com

