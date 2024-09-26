Save the Date: Over 1 Million Items on Sale During Wayfair's Holiday Way Day, October 5-7

Gear up for holiday shopping with up to 80 percent off furniture, home decor, home improvement, and more, plus new deals dropping every 24 hours

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), the destination for all things home, today announced its second Way Day of the year beginning Saturday, October 5 at midnight ET. The return of the three-day sales event offers Wayfair customers the perfect opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping, with discounts on over one million items and free shipping sitewide. Way Day runs online and in-store across Wayfair's Specialty Retail Brands, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main, with additional Pro-exclusive deals available for Wayfair Professional members.

Way Day is October 5-7

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Way Day is set to deliver incredible savings on popular brands like Sealy, Shark, and iRobot as well as deals on Martha Stewart and the Scott Brothers. New flash deals will drop every 24 hours, and Wayfair customers will find unbeatable doorbusters from La-Z-Boy, Babyletto, Bissell, CharBroil, and more. Plus, find some of the latest looks from Kelly Clarkson Home on sale, with chic new styles inspired by Kelly's move to NYC.

"As the holidays near, we know our customers are focused on creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for gatherings with family and friends," said Jon Blotner, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. "That's why we're thrilled to announce our second Way Day of the year, offering deals across every style and category. Whether you're looking to refresh your living room, stock up on kitchen essentials, or add a few festive touches, we have unbeatable savings on top-selling items for every room in your home."

This Way Day, customers will find a number of ways to save:

Deals of the Day: Can't-miss daily deals begin launching ahead of Way Day on September 30 .

. App-Exclusive Savings: Download the Wayfair app to take advantage of the 24 Hour Early Access Sale and take an additional 20% off eligible products on October 4 .

to take advantage of the 24 Hour Early Access Sale and take an additional 20% off eligible products on . 24 Hour Flash Deals: Thousands of 24 hour deals will launch throughout all three days of Way Day. Don't wait too long, or these deals will be gone.

Doorbusters: These standout Way Day deals feature jaw-dropping savings on everything you need to get your house ready for the holiday season.

Free & Easy Delivery: Wayfair will offer free shipping sitewide throughout all three days of Way Day, with many items available for free white glove delivery – fully assembled and delivered to your room of choice.

Save In Store: Exclusive in-store offers as well as family-friendly activities, raffles, and giveaways will take place all weekend long at the new Wayfair store in the Chicago area. In-store offers will also be available at all AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main locations.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair Inc. includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

