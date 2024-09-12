Save the date: Sandvik Capital Markets Day 20-21 May, 2025
Sep 12, 2024, 10:06 ET
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Markets Day will be held on May 20–21, 2025, from midday to midday, at Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions' site, in Gimo, Sweden.
The agenda will include presentations by CEO, CFO, business area management as well as a site tour.
The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts, and financial media to get an update on Sandvik's strategy and development.
More information and link to registration will be communicated in due course.
Stockholm, September 12, 2024
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008
