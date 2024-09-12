Save the date: Sandvik Capital Markets Day 20-21 May, 2025

News provided by

Sandvik

Sep 12, 2024, 10:06 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Markets Day will be held on May 20–21, 2025, from midday to midday, at Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions' site, in Gimo, Sweden.

The agenda will include presentations by CEO, CFO, business area management as well as a site tour.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts, and financial media to get an update on Sandvik's strategy and development.

More information and link to registration will be communicated in due course.

Stockholm, September 12, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/save-the-date--sandvik-capital-markets-day-20-21-may--2025,c4036831

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4036831/2998133.pdf

Save the date - Sandvik Capital Markets Day 20-21 May 2025

SOURCE Sandvik

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sandvik wins SEK 1.9 billion order from BHP for the Jansen Potash Project

Sandvik has been awarded a major contract from BHP to the Jansen Potash Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The contract, which includes potash ...

Sandvik to acquire Universal Field Robots

Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire Universal Field Robots (UFR), a fast-growing Australia-based provider of autonomous interoperable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics