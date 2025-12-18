Save the Date: Sobi to host a Capital Markets Day on 18 February 2026

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to its upcoming Capital Markets Day (CMD), which will be held in person in Stockholm, Sweden, on 18 February 2026, starting at 13:00 CET. A live webcast will also be available for remote participants.

The CMD will feature presentations by Guido Oelkers, CEO, and members of the Management Team. Participants will have the opportunity to hear updates on Sobi's strategy and physician-led therapeutic area sessions, followed by Q&A sessions. The CMD is expected to conclude at approximately 16:00 CET.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for stakeholders gain insights into the company's strategic direction ahead.

A formal invitation with a full agenda will follow.

Sobi® is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

