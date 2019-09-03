Save the Earth with Astral Power While You Explore the World of Science at Rochester Museum & Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Power, Inc. today announced a new subscriber partnership with Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC), formalized by both parties on May 19th, 2019. RMSC, a museum dedicated to enriching the community's understanding of science, technology and their impact, will retain Astral Power to provide solar power to its Science Museum, Strasenburgh Planetarium and Cumming Nature Center.

Partnering to save the environment. From left: Mike Amico - Astral Power, Griffith Stappenbeck - Director of Operations, RMSC, Hillary Olson - President & CEO, RMSC. (Owego) Building in progress: One of the local New York solar farms that Astral Power partners with.

"We believe that clean energy should be available to everyone, regardless of location, finances or any other variable," says Thom Smith, President at Astral Power. "For an organization such as the Rochester Museum & Science Center, community solar aligns well with its commitment to the environment and a desire to make its dollars stretch further. We look forward to working with Hillary Olson and her team at the museum to promote Community Solar throughout Rochester."

Astral Power works with different communities and organizations to provide them with clean local energy through Community Solar. Once RMSC agreed to be a partner subscriber with Astral Power, Astral Power handled the rest, which included reserving a share of a local solar farm in Spencerport, New York, and working with RMSC's electric provider to ensure a seamless transition. There were no upfront costs, nothing to install and no long-term contracts needed. In addition to reducing RMSC's carbon footprint and enabling RMSC to support local economic development, this partnership is expected to save RMSC an estimated $7,500 per year.

"We are excited to partner with Astral Power on this clean-energy project that will benefit RMSC, our community, and the environment," says Hillary Olson, RMSC President & CEO. "Astral Power's community solar program is a real-world example of how science and technology impact daily life, which enhances RMSC's existing efforts toward sustainability and brings our mission to life. Thom Smith and his team have made further reducing our carbon footprint a simple and seamless process and RMSC is proud become Astral Power's newest subscriber."

About Astral Power: Astral Power provides access to locally produced clean energy from solar farms to households and businesses at a lower cost than their utility. By handling everything from initial enrollment to billing and support, Astral Power guarantees 5% to 10% savings on its customers' utility bills without any hassle. Learn how Astral Power helps customers lower utility costs and how to sign up by visiting www.astralpower.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Rochester Museum and Science Center: Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) includes the Science Museum, Strasenburgh Planetarium and Cumming Nature Center. Offering experiences at the Museum with more than 200 interactive exhibits, Planetarium with a 65-foot dome and Nature Center on 900 acres, the RMSC stimulates community interest in exploration. In addition, the more than 1.2 million RMSC collection items tell the story of Rochester's past and present, including its rich history of innovation and invention. For more information about RMSC, visit RMSC.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kristy Tan

Astral Power

(770) 656-5832

220834@email4pr.com

SOURCE Astral Power

Related Links

https://www.astralpower.com

