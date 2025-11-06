Save the Giraffes Expands Global Conservation Network -- Opens Giraffe Research Centre in South Africa and Partners with Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Giraffes, a Texas-based nonprofit founded by the team behind Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, has announced two major milestones in global giraffe conservation: the opening of the Giraffe Research Centre (GRC) in South Africa, a facility fully funded by Save the Giraffes, and a new research partnership with Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch in Texas led by Dr. Stephen Momberg, the organization's Director of Veterinary Care & Research Programs.

Together, these initiatives strengthen Save the Giraffes' mission to protect and study giraffes through collaboration, innovation, and science-based conservation across two continents.

Giraffe Research Centre Opens in South Africa

The Giraffe Research Centre, located at Amanzi Private Game Reserve, was developed in partnership with the University of the Free State (UFS), Absolute Genetics, and Save the Giraffes, which provided the primary funding for the facility. The state-of-the-art centre represents a global milestone in giraffe conservation — uniting scientists, veterinarians, and conservationists from around the world to advance studies in genetics, reproduction, physiology, and welfare.

At the heart of the new Centre is a large, naturalistic enclosure that allows giraffes to roam freely while researchers interact with them. This innovative design minimizes stress and enables conservationists to safely engage with giraffes during advanced reproductive procedures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), a technique that Save the Giraffes helped pioneer through the world's first successfully preserved giraffe embryo.

"We are honored to fund and support the Giraffe Research Centre and to work alongside such extraordinary partners," said Tiffany Soechting, Director of Save the Giraffes and Animal Specialist at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch. "This facility represents hope, not just for giraffes in Africa, but for conservation efforts worldwide. Together, we're building a future where these magnificent animals continue to thrive."

The GRC will also serve as a hands-on training and education hub for international students and researchers, providing field-based experience in giraffe health, reproduction, and behavior while advancing the next generation of wildlife scientists.

Save the Giraffes Partners with Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch in Texas

Texas, USA — Save the Giraffes has announced an exciting new research partnership with Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch to advance giraffe conservation, welfare, and education in the United States.

As part of this collaboration, Dr. Stephen Momberg, a wildlife veterinarian employed by Save the Giraffes, will conduct research at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch. Dr. Momberg will have access to the Ranch's extensive animal collection, including more than 50 species and one of the nation's most successful giraffe breeding programs, to study wildlife health and conservation, with a particular focus on giraffes.

Born and raised in South Africa, Dr. Stephen Momberg is a conservationist and wildlife veterinarian whose career spans rhino conservation, mixed veterinary practice, and international giraffe research. He holds degrees in Zoology and Genetics from the University of the Free State and in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Veterinary Medicine Budapest.

"We're thrilled to partner with Save the Giraffes and support Dr. Momberg's important work," said Tiffany Soechting, Animal Specialist at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch. "His research will not only benefit our conservation efforts here at the Ranch but will also contribute to giraffe conservation initiatives nationwide. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to preserving these incredible animals for generations to come."

Texas Roots, Global Reach

Save the Giraffes was founded at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch following the rare 2013 birth of twin giraffes, Buddy and Wasswa, an event that inspired the organization's founding mission to support giraffe conservation through education, research, and collaboration.

With the opening of the Giraffe Research Centre in South Africa and Dr. Momberg's research partnership in Texas, Save the Giraffes now operates as a transcontinental conservation network, combining the resources, expertise, and passion of scientists and wildlife professionals across the globe.

From the plains of South Africa to the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Save the Giraffes continues to build a bridge between continents, ensuring a future where giraffes not only survive, but thrive.

About Save the Giraffes:

Save the Giraffes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing giraffe conservation through scientific research, education, and collaboration with global partners. By supporting fieldwork and research, the organization works to protect wild and captive giraffe populations for future generations. Learn more at www.savethegiraffes.org .

About Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch:

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch has been a leader in wildlife conservation and education for over 40 years, offering guests the chance to experience a drive-through safari and learn about species from six continents. Through partnerships like this, the Ranch continues to play an active role in global conservation conversations. For more information about Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, visit www.wildliferanchtexas.com .

