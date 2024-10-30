SAVE THE MUSIC AND SWEETWATER TEAM TO INCREASE ACCESS TO MUSIC EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS

Sweetwater donates $25,000 and logistics expertise, benefiting 42 schools in under-resourced communities

NEW YORK and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaboration between Save The Music Foundation and Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer for music makers, includes $25,000 toward grants to help historically under-resourced public schools promote music learning through innovative tech tools and curriculum. Save The Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music.

Save The Music's J Dilla Music Technology Grant program reflects how music is made today, bringing integrated 21st-century training techniques to local communities and school districts. The goal is to bring out students' inner creativity, talent, and confidence by teaching them the fundamentals of electronic music creation, recording, and production.

In concert with resources from Sweetwater, Save The Music's J Dilla Music Tech Grants were recently awarded to 42 schools nationwide. The criteria include school districts that demonstrate a profound commitment to music education. Many of the grant recipients are Title I schools, where a boost in music education can further enhance students' academic and creative growth.

"Given the current and historic challenges public schools face in securing resources for music programs, we see the opportunity and responsibility to address those needs," explained Danielle Zalaznick, Deputy Executive Director & Chief Development Officer at Save The Music. "With Sweetwater as our preferred retail partner for our J Dilla Music Tech Grants, we were able to get our schools all the gear they needed within a very tight back-to-school timeframe—something that historically has been a challenge for our organization."

Congratulations to the J Dilla Music Tech Grant recipients, representing 42 schools nationwide. The 28 high school grantees and 14 middle school grantees are located in the following cities:

Arizona : Phoenix

: California : Los Angeles , Oakland , Orange , San Diego

: , , , Florida : Miami

: Georgia : Atlanta

: Louisiana : New Orleans

: Maryland : Baltimore

: Michigan : Detroit

: Minnesota : Minneapolis

: New Jersey : Jersey City

: New York : New York City ( Bronx , Brooklyn , Queens )

: ( , , ) Ohio : Cleveland

: Pennsylvania : Philadelphia

: Tennessee : Memphis , Nashville

: , Texas : Dallas

"Empowering the next generation of music makers is at the core of our mission at Sweetwater, so it was a natural fit to support Save The Music Foundation through the J Dilla Music Tech Grant program," said Jeff Ostermann, Chief People and Culture Officer at Sweetwater. "We commend each of the grant recipient schools and directors, students, and parents, everywhere, who recognize the immense potential for music to change lives."

To learn more about Save the Music Foundation grant programs, visit savethemusic.org/faqs.

About Save The Music

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For over 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $78M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,800 schools – impacting millions of students' lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. And we're just getting started! Learn more at savethemusic.org.

*Special thanks to Pay Jay Productions, Inc. and the Estate of James DeWitt Yancey for authorizing our use of the J Dilla name in and in connection with the J Dilla Tech Grants.

About Sweetwater

The No. 1 online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, sound engineers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater's industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of profitability to its nearly 3,000 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music, lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit: https://www.sweetwater.com/.

