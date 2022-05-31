SAVE THOMAS NELSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, JOHN TYLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PATRICK HENRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, LORD FAIRFAX COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND DABNEYS LANCASTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Turn the Tide Committee, established to save Thomas Nelson Community College, will hold Press Conferences Wednesday, June 1, at Thomas Nelson Community College, Williamsburg, Virginia at 9:00 a.m, at John Tyler Community College, in Chester, Virginia, at 11:00 a.m., and at the State Capitol in Richmond at 1:00 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn the Tide Committee has garnered over 1,000 signatures on a Petition calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin to "Let the People Decide" the name change at Thomas Nelson Community College.

Matt Waters, the executive director of Turn the Tide Committee, a 501 c4 non-profit organization, and a 1989 graduate of Thomas Nelson Community College, called on the Governor to heed the call of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Brad Pollack, an attorney representing William B. Holtzman and three other citizens of Shenandoah County, has filed suit in Shenandoah County Circuit Court against the State Board of Community College to stop all the name changes.

"Our petition drive calls on Governor Youngkin to listen to the people who elected him: no more critical race theory; no more cancel culture; no more 'wokeness,' no more reverse racism; no more fake history like the 1619 Project. It is time all Virginia schools, K-12 and beyond, teach American history. It is time to protect alumni, students, and faculty from the radical agenda to push the Founding Fathers—the signers of the Declaration of Independence, the Patriots of '76, out of our history books.

"Thomas Nelson was one of the undisputed heroes of our country. To take him, President John Tyler, freedom hero Patrick Henry, Thomas, Lord Fairfax, and Dabney Lancaster off of our community colleges sets a very dangerous precedent. Next up will be George Mason, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison. If we succumb to erasing history—especially here in Virginia, the birthplace of seven Presidents, what do we have left? We are on the verge of losing America. The people of Virginia have spoken:

On behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, who elected you to "Roll-Back" the dangerous and wrong ideas commonly called "Critical Race Theory," we offer our sincere petition: We ask you to allow the people of Virginia to decide on renaming these Community Colleges. We call on you to ask the Citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia and current and former students, faculty, alumni their opinion regarding renaming these colleges.

"Our Petition is simple: Let the People Decide. Not an unelected, partisan state board of community colleges all of whom were appointed by Democratic Governors. Fifteen people made the decision for 8.6 million Virginians. This is a terrible overreach and must be met head-on. The Governor has in his power the ability to turn the issue over to the people of Virginia. We're not calling on him to expend any political capital, he simply must to turn the issue over to the people to decide."

Turn the Tide Committee, INC is a 501 c4 organization based in Hampton and Williamsburg, VA. For more info please see: TurntheTideCommittee.org or Facebook.com/TurnTheTideCommittee.

Petition to Governor Glenn Youngkin

