Save Time and Money with Texpak's New PCA Tagging System

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For most manufacturers of garments, tagging is the last thing they think about. And because it's typically done manually, it can take a significant amount of time and manpower during the production process.



If you are printing any tags or attaching pre-printed tags to garments or textiles with fasteners, Texpak's system can significantly reduce your labor costs. The new PCA system includes a printer that cuts and stacks your tags so they are neat and easy to handle. Then your tags can be simply transferred to the MAT machine and quickly applied to your garment.



The MAT Machine can come with 1, 2 or 3 taggers, so if you have more than one tag being applied, the MAT machine can handle it. Customers have reported that they can tag over 900 pieces an hour with this system! So, if you're looking for ways to lower costs and speed up production, this could be the system for you.



The printer and tagging machine can be sold separately, if you only need part of this system.



Learn more: https://www.texpak.com/industrial-packaging-and-labeling-equipment/automatic-tagging-and-fastening-tools/print-cut-apply-pca-tagging-system/



