Save Up to $2,000 with Azamara's Wave Season Offer

This wave season, travelers can save on sailings that allow them to unleash their inner adventurer, connect to local cultures and experience the world from a different perspective

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days, is making a splash this wave season, giving travelers up to $2,000 off per stateroom on select sailings between April 1 and December 31, 2024, when booked between December 6, 2023, and March 21, 2024.

With this special wave offer, Azamara invites guests to bid farewell to the hustle and bustle and savor more extraordinary moments in each destination. Extended Destination Days give travelers more time in port to explore and expand their horizons, whether they are swimming in the waters of Cleopatra's Island in Turkey or taking a gondola up Nevis Mountain in Scotland.

Travelers can save on Azamara sailings such as:

7-Night Greece Intensive Voyage onboard Azamara Journey – starting at $1,323*

Starting July 6, 2024, travelers will set sail from Athens to explore the country's rich history and charming islands. This sailing features Extended Destination Days in every port, allowing a total of 70+ hours to destinations such as Santorini, Crete, Rhodes, Patmos and Mykonos.

8-Night Wine and Culture Voyage onboard Azamara Quest – starting at $2,160*

Setting sail September 3, 2024, this voyage offers special gastronomic experiences including guided tours to some of the best cider houses and restaurants in Gijon, Spain, tastings of Porto's famous port wine, and festive meals of traditional tapas in the Old Town of La Coruña, Spain.

9-Night Cities of The Western Med Voyage onboard Azamara Quest – starting at $1,728*

Beginning October 31, 2024, this Mediterranean journey includes an overnight stay in Florence and Extended Destination Days in Monte Carlo, Mallorca, and Marseille, giving guests ample time to explore the iconic landmarks, breathtaking landscapes and cultural treasures of each destination.

To take advantage of Azamara's wave offer, please click here.

*Prices are per person in USD. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are not included.

About Azamara: 

Azamara is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. By leveraging technology, data, communications, and trained staff they strive to create personalized and memorable journeys for guests. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

