Save Up To 70% OFF the Human Hair Wigs During the Sunber Black Friday Sale

Sunber Hair

Nov. 23, 2023

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunber Hair is a well-known online wig brand. They have their own factory and design team, and they are committed to constantly discovering beauty, creating beauty, and spreading beauty. Currently, they sell hundreds of types of wigs and have received countless positive reviews. They have professional after-sales service to ensure that every cooperation is satisfactory.

Sunber Black Friday Wig Sale
They have also made full preparations for the upcoming Black Friday shopping festival, with sufficient supply, fast shipping, and enthusiastic personnel. Looking back on the past few years, more and more women will choose to buy their high-quality wigs from Sunber on Black Friday. This is not only due to the improvement of product quality and improved functions, but they also feel the warm service of Sunber.

About Sunber Black Friday Wig Sale:

All Site Get Up To 70% OFF + Extra 28% OFF, CODE: BF28.
Over $209 Get $60 OFF, CODE: BF60.
Over $499 Get $150 OFF, CODE: BF150.
Sunber Wear & Go Glueless Wig Lows To $39.

In addition to this, they will also randomly give away free gifts, but this is limited in quantity and is first come, first served. The rules are as follows: Spend over $189 for a chance to receive a surprise gift worth $50. Spend more than $359 and have a chance to get a surprise gift of $199.

In order to facilitate everyone's shopping, they also provide a Black Friday shopping guide for your reference.

The event starts on November 24th, lasts for three days, and ends on the 26th. You can enjoy the above-mentioned event discounts during these three days.

The types of wigs that are more friendly to wig beginners include 2023 new bleached knot wigs, pre-cut lace wigs, and v/u part wigs, headband wigs that will never go out of style.

For those who want to better protect their scalp and natural hair, Sunber recommends its glueless wigs and newly launched 13x4 lace front pre-cut glueless wigs.

For hair colors suitable for everyone, they recommend: reddish brown, honey blonde highlight, and piano brown hair color wigs.

Get your friends to buy together to save even more.

For More Information:
Cindy Yee
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 6267824321
Website: https://www.sunberhair.com/

