Save water without even knowing it: Brondell's new Nebia Merced Showerheads blend sustainability with optimal pressure

With up to 40% more water savings and 75% more force, Nebia Merced aims to accelerate water conservation by increasing mainstream adoption of sustainable showering.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell, an innovator of sustainable kitchen and bathroom products in North America, releases its all-new Nebia Merced Showerhead line. Featuring patented Nebia spray technology, Merced is poised to appeal to consumers looking to conserve resources without sacrificing their shower experience.

Brondell's Merced Showerheads provide up to 40% more water savings than standard 2.5 gpm showerheads and up to 75% more force when measured against EPA WaterSense performance specifications.

Nebia nozzle technology is on track to save 1 billion gallons of water in 2024. Make guilt-free showers your new normal. Our Nebia spray technology flips the script on "low-flow" detachable shower heads—providing invigorating, planet-friendly sprays with up to 75% more force when measured against EPA WaterSense performance specifications, and 40% more water savings when compared to a standard shower head. With 4 rejuvenating spray settings and dual Pause Modes, you'll enjoy a complete wash with satisfying pressure—all while helping the planet. Nebia Merced Handshower with HaloNetic Technology

Water-saving—or "low-flow"—showers are known for providing unsatisfactory pressure. Merced is designed to stand apart, delivering more force than other sustainable showers on the market, helping homeowners and renters get an enjoyable shower while reducing water use and utility expenses.

"Leveraging Brondell's state-of-the-art Nebia patented spray technology, our new Merced series provides a shower experience that's both invigorating and sustainable," says Brondell President, Steve Scheer. "Not only do our newest showerheads deliver powerful sprays, they do it while saving the world's most precious resource: fresh water. We are incredibly proud to introduce this design-forward, sustainable technology into your bathroom."

Each shower in the Merced lineup includes patented Nebia spray technology that atomizes water into millions of droplets for optimal warmth, pressure, and rinsing. Available in fixed , handheld , and premium double-docking versions with adjustable height, Merced delivers expansive, immersive sprays, a sustainable 1.5 gpm flow rate, and is easy to install on any shower arm without the need for a plumber. With three beautiful finish options—Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Matte Black—each shower in the Merced lineup is designed to fit the aesthetic of any bathroom.

Packed with exclusive features, Brondell's premium Merced Handshower delivers convenience and luxury within a design-forward aesthetic. Its innovative HaloNetic Double Docking System offers two customizable mounting options to meet the height preferences of multiple users. Traditional docking makes showers more spacious while the secure, magnetic dock easily reduces spray height.

Additional top features include:

integrated Pause Mode reduces water flow at the push of a button for more water savings

additional Matte Gold finish option

Merced's stylish design, luxury features, and user-friendly setup make it a water-saving showerhead for the masses. With the Merced Handshowers' 60-inch, stainless steel hose, there's no such thing as a hard-to-reach place, while the SureGrip tab provides quick angle adjustments. All models include a broad, 5.3-inch diameter shower face, creating an invigorating, enveloping shower experience.

Easily select between five unique settings with the rotating face dial:

Hard Spray: offers the perfect balance of coverage and force

offers the perfect balance of coverage and force Power Spray: the highest pressure setting, delivered with less water

the highest pressure setting, delivered with less water Focused Spray: provides deep, concentrated flows for tension relief

provides deep, concentrated flows for tension relief Angel Hair Spray : a soft, soothing showering experience

a soft, soothing showering experience Pause Mode: temporarily reduces flow while lathering, shaving, etc.

Amplified by climate change and population growth, water scarcity has become one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the 21st century. The World Health Organization states that 40 percent of the world's population experiences insufficient access to clean water.

With the release of Merced , Brondell continues to uphold its commitment to helping address the planet's environmental issues. Based on unit sales and national flow rate averages, Brondell's Nebia nozzle technology is on track to save 1 billion gallons of water in 2024—equal to 1515 Olympic-sized swimming pools—and 31 thousand tons of C02.

Brondell launched Merced at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas last week, and was a Best of KBIS finalist in the bathroom category. As a longtime show attendee, Brondell holds multiple KBIS awards, including the KBIS 30 Under 30 Award in the Wellness and Health Category in 2023, the Design Bites People's Pick Award in 2022 and 2023, and more.

Brondell's Nebia Merced Showerheads are available in-store at Home Depot Canada, online at Homedepot.com , Homedepot.ca , and Brondell.com starting at $39.99.

About Brondell:

With 20 years in the industry, Brondell is known for developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, commercial spaces, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. Each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both people and the planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, and Walmart. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category, and building an investment in innovative, water-saving technology.

