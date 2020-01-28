SaveaLife.com, in Partnership with the Disque Foundation, Empowers Thousands of People to Save a Life During American Heart Month

After meeting its initial goal of training 1 million people by the end of 2019, during January 2020, the Disque Foundation reached a new milestone: Empowering 1.5 million people with the knowledge and training to save a life. For the Disque Foundation, attaining its empowerment goals well ahead of schedule illustrates the great continuing need for CPR training around the world.

SaveaLife.com is a partnership between the Disque Foundation and National Health Care Provider Solutions (NHCPS), the most trusted name in online medical education. When health care providers purchase required continuing education classes through the NHCPS, they also fund the life-saving work of the Disque Foundation because those certification fees support the Disque Foundation's free CPR training initiatives.

"Empowering people is the heart of our mission," says Dr. Parag Patel, founding board member of the Disque Foundation. "We're making great strides educating the public, medical students, and nurses about heart health and training them for heart emergencies. We're on target to educate and empower a generation of health care providers. Furthering our mission, we are committed to teaching entire communities about the importance of healthy lifestyles and empowering them to save even more lives."

Close to 90 percent of cardiac arrests happen at home, and during a cardiac emergency, 70 percent of Americans feel helpless. The survival rate for a cardiac event that happens outside a hospital is below 9 percent. But, if a bystander performs CPR, the victim's chance of survival nearly triples. These statistics are why the Disque Foundation exists. Committed to living in a world in which everyone is empowered to save lives, its next goal is teaching 10 million people to save a life by 2025. Following a trip to Haiti with a team of physicians after the devastating 2010 earthquake, Dr. Karl "Fritz" Disque, a board-certified anesthesiologist, became determined to train people in basic life support so they could serve their own communities. Since that time, Disque Foundation teams have traveled across North America, Africa, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The Disque Foundation empowers people to save lives by providing advanced health care education to underserved populations in the United States and around the world. Through its Save a Life Initiative, the Disque team teaches multiple life-support courses through a first-of-its-kind, free, online platform.

