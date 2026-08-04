Saved from the Bell: Self-paced Learning Redefines the School Day

Recognizing that reality, the National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) developed a self-paced learning program within its already established PrepNet Virtual Academy.

Launched for the 2025-2026 school year, PrepNet's self-paced model is designed for students who are ready to learn, and need a more flexible, personalized path to succeed.

"For some students, the obstacle isn't ability, it's the reality of responsibilities outside the classroom," said Melissa Brandon, principal of PrepNet Virtual Academy. "Self-paced learning gives them a way forward that is flexible, rigorous and supported."

The program supports students whose lives do not fit neatly into a traditional schedule because they work to support their families or provide care for siblings and relatives. The program also benefits students who thrive as independent learners or need a calmer learning environment due to anxiety or other challenges.

Family Business

For Ben Robinson, self-paced learning was a clear fit for his daughter, Irene, a PrepNet Virtual Academy sophomore who helps run the family business, Robinson's Popcorn, in Byron Center, Michigan.

"It allowed Irene to have control of her future and still get her education," Robinson said. "She's able to be a young adult, help with our business and meet state requirements without the traditional 'sit down for eight hours' model."

Irene said self-paced learning solved the conflict between her schedule and traditional online classes.

"Going to all the classes wasn't working with my schedule of working at the business," she said. "So being able to do my homework and just get back to work is a great thing for me because I'm pretty busy all the time."

Irene also values something families often worry about with virtual learning: access to her teachers.

"I like the fact that even though we're not in classes, our teachers are still just a text away or an email away," she said. "They're able to help us at almost any time."

How It Works

In PrepNet's self-paced program, students access coursework through a learning management system, complete weekly assignments on their own schedule and demonstrate learning through their work, while still receiving support from certified teachers, check-ins and weekly opportunities to connect through advisory and Moral Focus™ programming, which is the backbone of NHA's curriculum.

"Our students still have certified teachers. They still have support," Brandon said. "The difference is that progress is driven by demonstrated learning, not a bell schedule."

Students in self-paced learning can also participate in the broader PrepNet Virtual Academy community, including clubs, field trips, prom and graduation alongside online peers.

In NHA's first year of self-paced learning, PrepNet Virtual Academy enrolled more than 300 students across K-12, including 151 students in grades nine through 12.

President and Chief Learning Officer Nick Sheltrown says NHA saw a growing niche of students who would benefit from self-paced learning, "By offering an additional online learning option, we're strengthening our ability to support student success and transform lives."

Keep Innovating

NHA has emerged as a leader in the online learning space, with PrepNet Virtual Academy delivering stronger attendance and lower absenteeism rates than the state average.

With virtual learning is still a relatively young field, PrepNet Virtual Academy continues to innovate through program design, staff development, and national collaboration. Brandon and her team engage with digital learning leaders across the country to share best practices and strengthen what works for students, including presenting at national conferences focused on digital learning and school improvement.

"We cannot become stagnant," Brandon said. "Innovation requires risk. It requires flexibility. It requires educators who are never satisfied with the status quo because students' needs keep changing and our responsibility is to keep responding."

Ben Robinson said the structure helped Irene build accountability and time management skills that translate directly to real life.

"She's able to hold herself responsible to do the tasks without a teacher or a parent over her shoulder," he said. "She's excelled at managing her time wisely."

All while helping Irene learn to run the family business.

This alternative to learning has also given Irene space to dream about her future, opening her own Robinson's Popcorn shop location after graduation. Something her father says would not have been possible without a self-paced learning program.

"I appreciate NHA allowing this to be an open door for children to choose the direction they need for their life," says Ben.

PrepNet Virtual Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is part of the National Heritage Academies® network, which includes 104 tuition-free, public charter schools serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across nine states. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies