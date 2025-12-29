Saved on the Field, Back in the Game: How Lee County's Preparedness Saved a Father's Life

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2024, what began as a routine seniors' baseball tournament at the Lee Health Sports Complex turned into a life-or-death emergency, and ultimately, a powerful demonstration of Lee County's long-standing commitment to public safety through preparedness, technology, and public access to lifesaving care.

From cardiac arrest to a second chance: Rescuer Tony Nazarro reunites with Keenan Brown and his family on the same field where preparedness and an Avive Connect AED saved his life.

That day, 64-year-old Keenan Brown collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest while playing baseball. Within moments, Lee Health Sports Complex Security Supervisor Tony Nazarro recognized the emergency and took action. He retrieved a nearby Avive Connect AED® , mounted at a clearly marked public access point, and delivered two lifesaving shocks before EMS arrived. Keenan survived - a direct result of rapid response, accessible AED placement, and a system designed to support bystanders in critical moments.

"I remember nothing until waking up and seeing all these people standing around me. I saw an AED next to me and I saw Tony. I got a lot of heroes, but he's one of them up near the top. He's always in a prayer. And that AED, can't even begin to say that's what did it." Keenan Brown, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivor

One year later, Keenan returned to the very same tournament - not as a patient, but as a player. This time, he was joined by his wife, Janine, and their three young children, cheering him on from the sidelines. The field where his life was once saved became a place of celebration, resilience, and gratitude - and a visible reminder of the impact of a community prepared to respond.

"I've seen a lot of technology through the years. There are some really incredible things that we can do from the diagnostic standpoint -- from the medications and the procedures. None of that matters if we can't get the shock to the victim in a timely manner." says Benjamin Abes, Director of Public Safety, Lee County FL. "I think that's where this type of technology will change how the cardiac-arrest story in the pre-hospital environment goes in the future."

This rescue reflects a broader, deliberate investment by Lee County to strengthen public safety through public access AED deployment and integrated emergency response. The county has adopted more than 250 Avive Connect AEDs to be spread across county buildings and high-traffic public locations , including sports complexes, ensuring that lifesaving defibrillation is never far away. Unlike traditional AED programs, Avive's connected technology enables Lee County's 911 and emergency communications teams to remotely locate, monitor, and manage AEDs in real time.

"Implementing the use of Avive AEDs into our system was amazing because it allowed us to not only know where the AEDs are, but also to monitor them in real-time diagnostics. We can see their battery levels, we can see if one was deployed, we can dispatch one to the scene, we can get all of that data. This truly makes that AED a powerful tool and exceptionally usable tool." Casey Allo, Emergency Communications Manager, Lee County Public Safety

For rescuer Tony Nazarro, the simplicity and clarity of the Avive Connect AED made all the difference in a high-stress moment.

"Every single AED unit that I've ever picked up, I've had different systems. This has been the easiest one I've used so far." says Tony Nazarro, Rescuer "It just talked to you and you didn't even have to push a button. It tells you we're gonna shock him. Stand clear, you yell, stand clear. And it did the shock."

County leadership celebrates this save, pointing to it as a clear example of how Lee County's proactive approach of combining public access AEDs, connected technology, and trained responders is already saving lives.

Looking ahead, Lee County is exploring ways to expand AED access beyond public facilities and into residential neighborhoods - a critical step for a region with diverse geography and active outdoor communities. These efforts align with Avive Solutions' 4 Minute Community™ Program, which aims to ensure defibrillation is available within four minutes, wherever cardiac arrest occurs.

"Keenan's survival is exactly why Avive exists," said Sameer Jafri, CEO of Avive Solutions. "What saved Keenan's life was a prepared community, an empowered responder, and a connected AED that supported the entire chain of survival in what became an inspiring save. . Lee County's commitment to making defibrillation accessible, visible, and integrated with their emergency response ecosystem is setting a new standard for public safety, and it's an example of how technology and readiness together can turn a potential tragedy into a story of survival and hope."

Keenan's story is a powerful reminder that survival should never depend on luck. It depends on preparation, access, and systems that empower people to act. By continuing to invest in connected AED technology and community readiness, Lee County is not only responding to emergencies - it is setting a higher standard for public safety and shaping a future where more families get to cheer from the sidelines instead of waiting in uncertainty.

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at https://avive.life .

About Lee County, FL:

Located in Southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Lee County encompasses 1,212 square miles including about 450 square miles of inland waterways and 50 miles of white sand beaches. The area is home to an estimated population of about 861,000, many species of wildlife, spring training for two Major League Baseball teams (Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox), a variety of parks and a vibrant, growing economy. All of these make it a perfect county to live, work and play.

