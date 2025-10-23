BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SaveMyCent, a Brooklyn-based digital savings platform, today announced it has surpassed $130 million in total verified savings delivered to consumers since its launch in 2019. The platform, known for offering streamlined access to legitimate discounts from both major retailers and niche brands, continues to position itself as a trusted source for online shoppers seeking verified savings solutions.

SaveMyCent Celebrates Milestone In Helping Shoppers Save Over $130 Million Since 2019

SaveMyCent was developed to address the widespread issue of outdated, inaccurate, or misleading online coupon codes. In response to the growing demand for reliable discount information, the platform aggregates thousands of active promotional codes, which are updated daily. The verification process combines automated AI-based checks with manual review by a team of editors, aiming to provide users with accurate and current offers.

"Our goal has always been simple—make saving money easy and reliable," said Fred Harrington, spokesperson for SaveMyCent. "We know how frustrating it is to try coupon after coupon that doesn't work. At SaveMyCent, every deal goes through a human verification process so our users never waste their time."

What sets SaveMyCent apart is its hybrid approach. The platform combines the speed and scale of artificial intelligence with the insight and scrutiny of real people. AI scans vast amounts of online data to identify potential deals, while expert editors verify them directly on retailer websites. This dual-layer process ensures that users only see genuine, working discounts—eliminating the guesswork that's plagued coupon sites for years.

With discounts of up to 90% off on well-known brands like Verpex, NordVPN, monday.com, KnownHost, and Surfshark, SaveMyCent serves a broad and growing audience. Whether users are shopping for software, clothing, hosting, or wellness products, the platform delivers value across a wide variety of categories.

In addition to coupons, SaveMyCent educates consumers through insightful blog content. Recent articles include guides on getting the best Amazon deals, saving on Poshmark, and the best free Google Sheets budget templates. These resources are part of the company's broader commitment to empowering shoppers with the knowledge and tools to make smarter spending decisions.

The website's intuitive layout and organized categories make browsing simple and effective. With thousands of repeat users and an ever-expanding database of verified discounts, SaveMyCent is becoming a go-to destination for deal seekers who demand both convenience and credibility.

Looking ahead, SaveMyCent plans to expand its partnerships and deepen its use of AI to uncover even more savings opportunities. The company remains dedicated to its mission: saving people money, one verified code at a time.

About SaveMyCent

SaveMyCent is a platform dedicated to providing users with reliable and verified coupon codes. Founded with the goal of simplifying the online savings experience, SaveMyCent addresses the challenges many users face in navigating the crowded and often unreliable coupon space. By prioritizing transparency and quality, the platform helps consumers access genuine discounts across a wide range of retailers, aiming to make the process of finding valid deals more straightforward and trustworthy.

